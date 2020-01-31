When did the NBA trading period expire?

Advertisement

In summer 2017, the NBA announced changes to the NBA trading deadline through its new collective agreement. Previously, the annual end of the retail market was the 17th Thursday of every season that would come after the All Star break. Then came the embarrassment of the 2016-17 season when the Sacramento Kings trade was reported DeMarcus Cousins The New Orleans pelicans came out in the middle of the all-star game that cousins ​​participated in. The league obviously didn’t want this to happen again, so they decided to make a change.

Now the trading deadline falls every season on Thursday, 10 days before the All Star game, so the teams have established their rosters before the celebrations.

For the 2019-20 season this means: The trading period ends on February 6th3 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

The trading period for the 2020-21 season ends on February 4, the trading period for the 2021-22 season ends on February 10, and the trading period for the 2022-23 season ends on February 9.

Interestingly, this year has the longest period between close of trading and the end of the season since 1986-87, with the two important dates being 69 days apart.

This should allow the teams to get used to the interaction better after the deadline, a problem that sometimes arises when the teams change a lot during the off-season.