When Andrades WWE Wellness Policy Suspension expires

The WWE Super ShowDown takes place on February 27th. Last night they announced a new match for a prize in Saudi Arabia.

The Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match not only brings AJ Styles back into the ring, but also Andrade.

Andrade did not drop the WWE United States Championship when he failed a wellness test. The company has recognized the Andrade suspension on its website. It was not mentioned on television. Every time El Idolo is brought up, they show footage of him putting a Hammerlock DDT on the concrete.

In a pretty surprising move, WWE announced Andrade for a match at Super ShowDown on February 27th. It is rare for the company to register someone for a match if they serve a 30-day ban without payment.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Andrade was included in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match because his 30-day ban ends “like a day before” the event.

It looks like his failure in Andrade’s WWE Wellness Policy fell at the right time to return to the ring in Saudi Arabia.