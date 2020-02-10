Advertisement

Without sleep, the actress Ananya Panday recently shot almost 23 hours straight for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli.

“Ananya has been juggling between filming and other commitments. Recently, during a schedule by Khaali Peeli, she started filming at 8:00 am and continued shooting until the next morning. She shot more than 23 hours for the film at once,” said a source.

Directed by Parvez Shaikh, Khaali Peeli also shows Ishaan Khatter.

“Ananya has a very tight schedule, but even then none of her other work commitments suffers. She shoots for a song sequence, visits events, reads scripts, and has a number of films for which she shoots in 2020. She will be filming some of them Start in late February, “said the source, adding that the actress will soon start filming her next film.

The Masala entertainer is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

