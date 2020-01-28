Advertisement

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest TV nights of the year – and not just for football fans. The most watched sports program in the United States has also become one of the best opportunities for advertisers to showcase their most creative (and expensive) projects, and there are always a handful of advertisements each year whose fans keep talking. This time around, advertising for the 2020 Porsche Super Bowl – namely, the song on it, “Aymo” – is one of the first topics of discussion, and with good reason.

Getting a single used in a high profile ad can be the gateway to success in the post-MTV era, since “Little Fluffy Clouds” was used in the first advertisement for the re-released Volkswagen bug. Sofi Tukker’s first big hit, “Best Friend”, for example, came from being used in an iPhone ad. “The Middle”, by Zedd, Maren Morris and Gray, was pretty darn must-have in 2018 because of the constant rotation of Target ads. It’s a great way to get a single in front of the audience, even big names like Meghan Trainor and Sam Smith have done it.

Now, another group of artists can be counted in the circle of this winner, because the collaboration of Gramatik and Balkan Bump with Talib Kweli, called “Aymo”, is highlighted within the framework of the high-end commercial spot of Porche .

Here is the extended version of the announcement, which arrived on YouTube just over a week before the game on January 24.

Music lovers will want to listen to an earworm this juicy rehearsal for the rest of the day, so here is the full song:

The song was originally published on Re: Coil, Pt by Gramatik. I have an album in 2017. Gramatik may not be so well known to the American public, but it is the stage name of Slovenian electronic music producer Denis Jašarević. He signed trumpeter Will Magrid, aka Balkin Bump, on his Lowtemp label a few years ago, and the two began collaborating. Talib Kweli is probably the best known name on this track, having worked with renowned musicians like Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

You can download the song for free or check it and other Gramatik songs on SoundCloud.

