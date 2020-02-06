What's next for Disney California Adventure when the park celebrates its 20th anniversary? Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Disney California Adventure has changed a lot in the 19 years of its existence since the theme park appeared in rave reviews in 2001 as a postcard version of the California dream that glorifies beach culture, Hollywood glamor and the natural beauty of the state.

“I almost see this park as a person,” said Patrick Finnegan, vice president of Disney California Adventure. “It was born and it was growing in pain. It had its uncomfortable teenage years. It’s really grown up both figuratively and literally. “

Advertisement

Finnegan took stock of Disney California Adventure this week as the Anaheim theme park prepares to celebrate its 19th anniversary on February 8, and looks ahead to the upcoming 20 year anniversary in 2021.

You would hardly recognize California Adventure today if you hadn’t visited the park in 19 years. The promenade at the main entrance has been redesigned into Buena Vista Street. Cars Land has taken over a former parking lot and Avengers Campus is about to do the same. Paradise Pier was renamed Pixar Pier.

“We can feel good at Disney Park,” said Finnegan, who has served 13,000 Disney California Adventure actors in the past three years. “We have our feet under us now. We know who we are. We know what it is about. We are a worthy neighbor to Disneyland.”

SEE ALSO: The Disney + Show is reminiscent of the creepy reception from Disney California Adventure: “I liked it better as a parking lot.”

The critics were brutal back in 2001 when Disney California Adventure debuted with a clichéd California pop culture theme, without Disney character and with few rides. C-A-L-I-F-O-R-N-I-A was written in three-meter letters at the entrance. Visitors entered the park under a shortened Golden Gate Bridge. A pointed metal sun over a breaking wave was the heart of California Adventure.

“We have clearly spent a lot of time, energy and resources in the past 19 years, but really serious in the past 10 years to make this place a park that we can all be very proud of and worthy of the Walt’s Original Park also, ”said Finnegan during an interview in his office about a DCA three-iron chip. “When we opened, we heard loud and clear that we had missed the target.”

SEE ALSO: 18 Disney California Adventure attractions that have completed this decade

The turning point came in October 2007 when Disney announced a multi-year $ 1.1 billion plan to repair Disney California Adventure.

“The first big blow of change was really that Bob Iger said we would spend a lot of money on this park and make our guests and ourselves proud,” said Finnegan. “It feels like a Disney park now.”

DCA 2.0 brought Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Underwater Adventure, World of Color, Buena Vista Street and Cars Land. Since then, the park has launched a Broadway-style “frozen” stage show that Soarin ’Around the World and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout and Pixar Pier reinterpreted.

Not every step was popular. Finnegan admits that converting the popular Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror 2017 into a Guardians of the Galaxy theme was risky.

“We have received a lot of letters about” How dare you knock out a classic? “Said Finnegan.” I understand that. It was a great ride. We didn’t make the change because the rating was poor or because it didn’t lose weight. It was a purely creative decision and a way to anchor the later Avengers campus. We knew that would come. “

The Guardians’ indoor drop tower ride will serve as the anchor for the new Avengers Campus, which will open this summer.

“We knew we would make a country with Avengers themes,” said Finnegan. “We had a few options. We hadn’t landed right there, but we knew that this attraction would somehow be anchored, shaped, or shaped. “

The former California screamin coaster was redesigned in 2018 as part of the Pixar Pier renovation with a backstory to The Incredibles.

“The guests love this all the more because there is actually a story behind it,” said Finnegan of the Incredicoaster. “That’s why our guests come to our park. They want to interact with the characters. They want to interact with the stories.”

SEE ALSO: What is closed due to renovations at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure?

Guardians and Incredicoaster, along with Soarin, Toy Story Midway Mania, Grizzly River Run and Radiator Springs Racers, are among the most popular attractions in the park.

“That hasn’t really changed over the years,” said Finnegan.

A decade of change has changed Disney California Adventure. However, according to Finnegan, DCA is not yet complete.

“There are other rooms and places,” said Finnegan. “We are Disney. We are always tinkering with things. We are looking for ways to make existing things better and more relevant.”

The studio in Hollywood Land has long been home to Marvel Meet and Greets. But the superheroes will soon move to the Avengers campus.

“While the Avengers are moving out, we’re definitely going to look at the following:” OK, does something have to move in? Is it going back to where it was? “Finnegan said about Hollywood Land.” It’s a lot of what we’re talking about. “

SEE ALSO: You need a secret identity and superpowers to get a job in Disney’s new Marvel country

The two-year renovation of Pixar Pier has not changed all the attractions that were once part of Paradise Pier. Stupid symphony swings, jumping jellyfish and golden zephyr became part of the new theme park Paradise Gardens.

“There were versions of the plan that could be followed up,” Finnegan said of the Pixar Pier renovation. “At some point you have to see what makes the most sense.”

The Redwood Creek Challenge Trail at Grizzly Peak was transformed into the walk-in haunted attraction of Villains Grove for Halloween.

“It was super popular and very different from anything we’ve ever done before,” said Finnegan. “We are considering how you can use this infrastructure for other purposes.”

SEE ALSO: Which Disney California Adventure attractions have the most and least downtime? You will never guess

After 19 years, Disney California Adventure is an ongoing work that will never be completed while the world’s imagination is still there – to rewrite Walt Disney.

“We are never done,” said Finnegan. “There are certainly plans for the future that are all very exciting.”