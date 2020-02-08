Advertisement

GENEVA :

In order to avoid stigmatizing the city of Wuhan where the outbreak began or the Chinese, the World Health Organization is careful to name the new virus. The United Nations Department of Health’s official temporary name for the disease, which has been classified as a global health emergency, is “2019-nCoV Acute Respiratory Disease”.

The date refers to the first identification on December 31, 2019 and “nCoV” stands for “Novel Coronavirus” – the family of viruses to which it belongs.

“We considered it very important that we provide a tentative name so that no location could be associated with the name,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO’s emerging diseases department, to the agency’s executive board on Friday.

“I am sure that you have all seen many media reports that are still about Wuhan or China, and we wanted to make sure there was no stigma,” she said.

The final decision on a name is expected within days and lies with the WHO itself and with coronavirus experts in the International Committee for the Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV).

Meanwhile, China announced on Saturday that it would temporarily refer to the disease, which killed more than 700 people, as novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP).

Choosing a more accurate name poses many dangers.

According to a number of guidelines from 2015, the WHO advises against using place names such as Ebola and Zika, where these diseases were first identified and which are inevitably associated with them in public.

Sylvie Briand, head of WHO’s Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, said earlier this week that using a place name would cause “an unnecessary burden.”

More general names such as “Middle East Respiratory Syndrome” or “Spanish Flu” should also be avoided because they can stigmatize entire regions or ethnic groups.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that this disease is not stigmatized, and the unnecessary and unhelpful profiling of people based on their ethnicity is absolutely unacceptable,” said Michael Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program.

The WHO also points out that the use of animal species in the name can create confusion, such as H1N1, popularly known as “swine flu”.

This has had a major impact on the pork industry, although the disease has spread more from humans than from pigs.

H1N1 was also sometimes referred to as Mexican flu “which was not very nice for Mexicans,” said Briand.

The names of people – usually the scientists who identified the disease – are also banned, as are “terms that cause unreasonable fear”, such as “unknown” or “deadly,” according to the WHO.

“We have seen certain names of diseases cause a backlash against members of certain religious or ethnic communities, create unjustified barriers to travel, trade and commerce, and trigger unnecessary slaughter of farm animals,” the WHO said in its guidelines.

Instead, it was recommended that each new name should be descriptive and contain the causative agent, if known, and that it should be short and easy to pronounce.

“We really try to be as neutral as possible, but also as helpful as possible because we have to name things with the same name all over the world if we want to fight the enemy the same way,” said Briand.

