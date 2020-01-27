What You Need To Know About The Threat Of A Southern California Coronavirus Outbreak - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Public health officials and health professionals in southern California allay widespread fears about a coronavirus epidemic in the region, saying that on Monday, January 27, there is no need to panic.

In the United States, two of the five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in California – one in the counties of Los Angeles and Orange. All of the country’s patients were people who traveled to the city of Wuhan in central China, which has been identified as the epicenter of the epidemic.

Although there is no immediate danger, what worries health professionals is the high death rate associated with this viral infection, which begins with symptoms consistent with the flu or the common cold.

About 3,000 people were sick, but 81 lost their lives, an extremely high death rate, said Dr. Jim Keany, emergency physician and former chief of staff at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

“What makes the coronavirus unique is the high rate of complications,” he said. “This is reminiscent of the SARS epidemic in 2003, which was also a coronavirus, transmitted from animals to humans and then from humans to humans. These viruses are very easy to catch, can cause a widespread epidemic, and can harm many people, which is why they are dangerous. “

Before being contained, the SARS pandemic, also from China, had sickened 8,000 people and killed more than 700.

Keany said that emergency staff at Mission Hospital pay special attention to patients who have recently traveled to Wuhan.

“If you have symptoms and have been to China recently, we isolate you immediately,” he said. “Aside from this room, we don’t have a lot of coronavirus-specific procedures at the moment.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses originally transmitted by animals, such as camels, cats and bats, to humans. Chinese health officials have traced the initial illnesses of the last epidemic to a large seafood and animal market.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, and breathing problems. Keany says infected patients who can manage their symptoms at home with rest probably don’t need to see a doctor.

But for those who are unable to retain fluids, are disoriented or confused, have pain or a nose that does not allow them to sleep, or have difficulty breathing, it is important to see a doctor or d ‘go to the ER right away,’ says Keany. Fear of the coronavirus is also not a reason to avoid going to the emergency room, said Keany.

The California Department of Public Health released a statement on Sunday, January 26, declaring that the “immediate health risk” of the coronavirus to the public is “low”.

Riverside County public health official Cameron Kaiser released a statement on Monday saying there is no evidence that people diagnosed with the coronavirus have had contact in Riverside County during the period they would have been contagious.

Kaiser also said his department would coordinate with schools, hospitals and the emergency medical system to ensure a uniform and timely response if a case was identified in Riverside County.

“We will be ready if we get one,” he said.

More soon.

