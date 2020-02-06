Advertisement

Even though she’s only two films old, Sara Ali Khan’s acting skills are so great that we can’t wait to see her next film. Before the long-awaited release of Love Aaj Kal, the beloved aspiring star gave us an insight into the real camaraderie with the Begum of Bollywood – Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the next web episode of 104.8 Ishq’s What Women Want 2, in which the two Pataudi women are shown together on the screen for the first time, the duo compares the relationships spoken a lot about weight loss from 11 years ago to today.

The latest web episode was not just about her family, Taimur, male attention, Love Aaj Kal, but everything you needed to know about the sparkling Sara. In one of the deeply felt moments, Kareena noticed that she missed the younger but heavier version of the popular actress. She claims that today’s mechanic Sara does not eat pizza and has become a very boring person compared to before. After Sara recently uploaded an old video of her that shows a heavier version of her on a flight, she talks about how attention has shifted completely. She quips: “I can now make enough money to buy the pizza. I think people look at me differently now. They don’t see me as Nazarbattu (an object used to ward off the evil eye) me think this is a refreshing change. “

Sara is one of the most elegant celebrity kids on the block today. She added that the change was a welcome one, but not the most important one for her. “Nobody meets me and you know that. Because I’m an intimidating and sensitive woman. I don’t get attacked very often. As a person, I’ve never gained confidence from my looks. I don’t.” think those are the first 5 things that come to mind when you speak to me. “

Not only was it a refreshing sight of Sara in such a sincere avatar, but Kareena’s welcoming person also ensured that the two Pataudi ladies gave the audience a royal episode that they will fondly remember. The balance between camaraderie and maturity was so great that we can only hope that the two fans will give them a film with them. Talk about the family that gives fans a family entertainer !!!

Look forward to the second season of What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Ishq’s YouTube channel, which airs every Thursday from 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. Monday through Friday.

