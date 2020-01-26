What were some of the greatest moments in Kobe Bryant's NBA career?

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant lost his life with eight other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, (CA), Sunday. A look at the highlights of one of the greatest NBA players of every generation.

13th generally prepared by Hornets

The Carolina Hornets generally chose Kobe Bryant 13th from Lower Merion, (PA), High School. Bill Branch, then the main explorer of the Hornets, said the Hornets agreed to trade their concept choice at # 13 the day before the concept at the Lakers. The Lakers went to send center Vlade Divac to Charlotte so that they could make room for the salary of Shaquille O’Neal, who would become a free agent. During the design, the Lakers told the Hornets who they had to select minutes before the choice was made. Bryant was the first guard to be summoned directly from high school. After the draft, the trade was endangered when Vlade Divac threatened to retire instead of being traded from Los Angeles. However, on June 30, Divac gave in to its threat and the trade became final on July 9, 1996, when the moratorium ended out of season. Because Bryant was then 17, his parents had to co-sign his contract with the Lakers until he was able to sign his own when he turned 18 before the season started. Bryant signed a three-year rookie contract totaling $ 3.5 million.

