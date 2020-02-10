What time does the national team of Mexico play? Upcoming schedule and results of El Tri

Advertisement

The start of the 2020 campaign for the national team of Mexico is imminent.

The Tata Martino team will qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but the very first Concacaf Nations League championship will be lifted for that summer.

Advertisement

Before those challenges, however, there are a few friendly matches against European opposition that are taking place in the United States.

Here are the upcoming matches from Mexico plus a look back at the team’s previous achievements:

Upcoming national team games in Mexico

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/da/f8/mexico_12g6lrnudl8gb1nf020dcue94v.jpg?t=-666972973&w=500&quality=80

Friendly: against the Czech Republic, 26 March (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina)

Friendly: Vs. Greece, March 29 (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)

Concacaf Nations League Final Four: vs. Costa Rica, June 2020 (the competition is reported to take place in Houston, Texas)

Mexico national team results and analysis 2019

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/3e/2e/hector-moreno-carlos-salcedo-raul-jimenez-mexico_1epf540dptule16icwtgh1oiwg.jpg?t=736891554&w=500&quality=80

Mexico 1-0 Bermuda – Concacaf Nations League A – November 19 (Estadio Nemesio Diez – Toluca, Mexico) – El Tri Raul Jimenez and other Mexico stars were needed to see a nasty Bermuda team.

Panama 3-0 Mexico – Concacaf Nations League A – November 15 (Estadio Rommel Fernandez – Panama City) – El Tri completes the task to finish first in his CNL group and advance to next summer’s semifinals.

Mexico 3-1 Panama – Concacaf Nations League A – October 15 (Estadio Azteca – Mexico City) – Hirving Lozano gets injured, but prior to that he has almost everything done for El Tri.

Bermuda 1-5 Mexico – Concacaf Nations League A – October 11 (Bermuda National Stadium – Hamilton, Bermuda) – Mexico dominates and shows improvements to set pieces and opens its CNL campaign with a big win

Mexico 2-0 Trinidad and Tobago – Friendly – October 2 (Estadio Nemesio Diez – Toluca, Mexico) – Several young players stand out in an exercise that served its purpose for the rising stars of El Tri.

Mexico 0-4 Argentina – Friendly – September 10 (Alamodome – San Antonio, Texas) – Martino uses his top team, but his players do not pass a test against the strongest team in 2019.

United States 0-3 Mexico – Friendly – September 6 (MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey) – El Tri flashed deep and dismantled their regional rival with an alternative setup that understood the coach’s system.

Mexico 1-0 United States – Gold Cup Final – July 7 (Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois) – Mexico proves once again that it is the King of Concacaf with the goal of Jonathan dos Santos good enough for Gold Cup glory.

Mexico 1-0 Haiti (ET) – Semi-final Gold Cup – July 3 (University of Phoenix Stadium – Glendale, Arizona) – Haiti showed that there are few simple games for Mexico these days, but El Tri still won the Gold Cup final.

Mexico 1-1 Costa Rica (5-4 Mexico on PK’s) – Gold Cup quarterfinals – June 29 (NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas) – Guillermo Ochoa made a big run for El Tri, made an important stop in extra time and then a save in the shootout.

Mexico 3-2 Martinique – Gold Cup group stage – June 23 (Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina) – Martino’s team had to sharpen it but ended the group game with a new victory.

Mexico 3-1 Canada – Gold Cup group stage – June 19 (Broncos Stadium at Mile High – Denver, Colorado) – El Tri ran into a determined Canada, but expanded its winning streak with a professional performance.

Mexico 7-0 Cuba – Gold Cup Group Stage – June 15 (Rose Bowl – Pasadena, California) – It is a special evening for Uriel Antuna, who has a hat trick days after he was added to the Gold Cup team late and shows the depth of El Tri.

Mexico 3-2 Ecuador – Friendly – June 9 (AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas) – Luis Montes has a bright moment on the same field where he had his darkest moment five years earlier.

Mexico 3-1 Venezuela – Friendly – June 5 (Mercedez-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia) – El Tri continues its strong start to life under Martino, but may lose Edson Alvarez for the Gold Cup.

Mexico 4-2 Paraguay – Friendly – March 26 (Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California) – With two big wins over South American opponents in two games, Martino’s first mission with El Tri is accomplished.

Mexico 3-1 Chile – Friendly – March 22 (SDCCU Stadium – San Diego, California) – Mexico starts the Tata Martino era with a victory that shows that the ideas and concepts of the manager are already retaining.

Mexico national team results and analysis 2018

Mexico 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina – January 31 (Alamodome – San Antonio, Texas) – Gio dos Santos makes no impression, but Hugo Ayala’s header gives Mexico a victory to open the year.

Mexico 3-0 Iceland – March 23 (Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California) – A few goals from Miguel Layun lifts El Tri to a win over another World Cup-bound country.

Mexico 0-1 Croatia – March 27 (AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas) – Mexico leaves frustrated after losing not only the game, but also seeing Nestor Araujo and Carlos Salcedo get injured.

Mexico 0-0 Wales – May 28 (Rose Bowl – Pasadena, California) – Many opportunities have been created, but no purpose for the 82,345 crowd to celebrate.

Mexico 1-0 Scotland – June 2 (Estadio Azteca – Mexico City, Mexico) – Despite anger in Scotland, the team is sent to Russia with anger and singing from ‘Fuera Osorio’.

Denmark 2-0 Mexico – June 9 (Brondby Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark) – There are concerns about a number of positions for Mexico, with the home team dominating the final match before the World Cup.

Mexico 1-0 Germany – June 17 (Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia) – A dream start of the World Cup for the selection, because the goal of Hirving Lozano helps Mexico become the reigning champion.

South Korea 1-2 Mexico – June 23 (Rostov Arena – Rostov-on-Don, Russia) – Exactly the result that Mexico needed, with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez who scored what turned out to be the winner.

Mexico 0-3 Sweden – June 27 (Ekaterinburg Arena – Ekaterinburg, Russia) – A near-disaster, because the side of Osorio fell apart against Sweden in the second half, only thanks to the loss of Germany.

Brazil 2-0 Mexico – July 2 (Samara Arena – Samara, Russia) – El Tri starts clear but cannot keep up with Neymar, Willian or Roberto Firmino, because the quarter-final dream has been interrupted again.

Mexico 1-4 Uruguay – September 7 (NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas) – A young Mexico led by interim coach Tuca Ferretti receives a lesson from Luis Suarez and the Uruguay world cup base.

United States 1-0 Mexico – September 11 (Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tennessee) – Rising star Diego Lainez will never forget his first El Tri start after a few memorable moments in a rivalry loss.

Mexico 3-2 Costa Rica – October 11 (Estadio Universitario – San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico) – Victor Guzman leads a young group that comes twice from behind to surpass the Ticos in Ferretti’s first victory as an interim.

Mexico 0-1 Chile – October 16 (Estadio Corregidora – Queretaro, Mexico) – Nicolas Castillo lets El Tri pay for their poor finish with a late goal to give La Roja the win.

Argentina 2-0 Mexico – November 16 (Estadio Mario Kempes – Cordoba, Argentina) – Defensive concerns emerge that the next Mexico manager will have to deal with as El Tri admits again from a set piece.

Argentina 2-0 Mexico – 20 November (Estadio Malvinas Argentinas – Mendoza, Argentina) – Another place, the same result with a new defeat that shows how ready Mexico is to turn the page and start the Martino era.

. (TagsToTranslate) Mexico