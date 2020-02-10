What the parasite cast wore at the 2020 Academy Awards

Advertisement

The cast of Parasite has taken the award season by storm and consolidated the legacy of the record-breaking South Korean film. Members of the cast, including Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Jung-eun, Jang Hye-jin and Park Myung-hoon, were available to assist parasites and his six nominations for the Oscars.

Although the project secured nominations in several categories, including “Best Film”, “Best Director”, “Best Original Screenplay” and “Best International Feature Film”, none of the actors was recognized. The snub came just before the cast won the Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. During this show, the entire cast got a standing ovation from peers in the audience.

The SAG victory made history because the film was the first foreign language feature film to receive the award. During her acceptance speech, Song, who plays the patriarch of the Kim family, Ki-taek, said: “Although the title is a parasite, the story is about living together and how we all can live together” Award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven’t made such a bad movie yet. “

Parasite has already taken home the Oscar for the original screenplay tonight and can still be recognized as the best international feature film, best director and best film.

