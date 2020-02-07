What streaming services are likely to acquire WWE content rights?

Advertisement

Vince McMahon listened when he said WWE was considering selling event rights. Other major streaming services could be underway to acquire rights for WrestleMania or other programs.

Vince McMahon also noted that they are close enough to make a decision about whether an agreement will be announced later this quarter.

The Wrestling Observer newsletter examined some potential buyers of WWE rights.

Since Peacock will not be on the market until April 15th, Peacock is going to WrestleMania this year. It seems that this streaming service will be priced at $ 10, but it won’t be ready in time for the shows this year.

DAZN could be a player for WrestleMania. It was found that her “situation has changed because she has lost a lot of money on so many gigantic deals, especially when it comes to box contents.”

ESPN + is one of the most likely homes for WWE programs when they start selling rights. You have invested a lot of money. On the other hand, Disney announced losses of $ 693 million due to ESPN +, Hulu and start-up costs due to the launch of Disney Plus.

We’ll have to see who may be interested in buying WWE’s rights, but it appears that Vince McMahon is on the market to start selling.