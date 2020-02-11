Advertisement

The beginning of the line

Phase 1: London to West Midlands, South area

Shortly before the planned HS2 line starts, the Regent’s Park estate is located near Euston. Patsy Fagan, 77, has lived in the area since 1961 when she worked as a nurse at the nearby National Temperance Hospital.

“HS2 affects our daily lives,” she said. “They’re digging all the time and there are machines running all the time. I’m worried about how the disruption will affect us in the future.”

“Green spaces like St. James Gardens have disappeared, and I’m afraid that trees will be felled in the immediate vicinity.”

The blocks on the Regent’s Park property have already been cleared for demolition, and HS2 has provided funds to the Camden City Council to put people back who have lost their homes.

Asthmatist Fagan is also concerned about how excavations could affect residents’ health. She said she was without medication for a while, but believes the increased amount of dust in the area is why she had to use her inhaler again.

She is concerned about the long-term effects of dust on children’s health in local kindergartens and primary schools.

HS2 holds regular public meetings for locals to address concerns.

The Cubbington wild pear tree was named European Tree of the Year in 2015 and is on its way from HS2. Photo: Karen Lewis-Bell, Nikki Jones and Martin Newman / Guardian Community

The old woodland

South Cubbington Wood, Warwickshire

Phase 1: London to West Midlands, North Area

The environmental impact is a problem for many who protest HS2. Retiree Martin Newman has lived near South Cubbington Wood for 22 years. He is part of an action group to save the ancient forest area that will be affected by Hs2. He believes that the unique living space that locals have enjoyed for generations should be protected for the future.

“What right do we have to destroy our natural environment so that we and our children and their children cannot benefit from it?” He asked.

“We need places where we can relax and have peace and quiet. Not only can you build ancient forest land, it can destroy trees and habitats. “

A special concern is the protection of the Cubbington pear tree, which is considered the second largest wild pear tree in the country. The tree, which is believed to be 250 years old, was voted European Tree of the Year in 2015.

Although the local campaign to change the route has been running for six years, demonstrators concerned about the work that started on the site last fall set up a permanent camp in the forest.

Newman is a frequent visitor to the camp and likes the strong community spirit he finds there. The locals are not against improving the railways, but we want to “invest in the infrastructure, not the track,” he said.

“In my area you would have to drive to the transfer station [in Solihull, Birmingham] to board the HS2, which takes 40-45 minutes, which completely negates the advantage of faster HS2 travel times.”

HS2 has planted seedlings near the wood to reduce the impact on the local environment.

The narrow boat berth

Stanthorne, Cheshire

Phase 2b: Crewe to Manchester

Shelley Hopkins [64], owner of a narrow boat, says that she and her husband [Brian, 68] don’t know where they will go when the HS2 is built. “The section of this section of the canal will be four rails wide, which would lead us under a 200-meter tunnel,” she said.

If HS2 progressed, the route would go through the community of Stanthorne.

Hopkins and her husband have lived at the Shropshire Union Canal at Park Farm, Stanthorne for 12 years: “Every boat has water and electricity, and we all get a piece of land. You can currently only get this type of berth at an affordable price.

“When HS2 is built, we don’t know where we’re going. Continuous cruising is not an option for us [I don’t stay in the same place for more than 14 days] because my husband is not in good health and we hospitals and doctors in we need stability. “

Shelley doesn’t think HS2 would be as useful as some have argued. “We are highly against HS2 because it harms rural areas,” she said. “Furthermore, it will only encourage people from the north to go to work in London, not the other way around. So much for the Northern Powerhouse. “

The new housing estate

Shimmering estate, Mexborough

Phase 2b: West Midlands to Leeds

Unfinished houses on Shimmer, Mexborough, South Yorkshire. Photo: Becky Quartermaine / Guardian Community

Further up in Mexborough, South Yorkshire. Becky Quartermaine, a local teacher, bought a house on the Shimmer estate just a month before she found out that the newly built housing development was on her way from HS2.

“We bought the house on June 3, 2016, just four weeks before the announcement. It was a brand new house, we loved it, it was a dream house for us until that happened. “

Construction on the site started in 2012, 166 houses were completed in 2016, 46 still have to be built.

An 800 m long viaduct is now to be built at the site of the Shimmer estate. HS2 has offered homeowners compensation and over time, many families have moved on. But Quartermaine, along with her husband and two grown children, hoped that HS2 would change his mind and decided to stay calm. They loved being between the river [Don] and the canal, although life there “was not always pleasant,” she said.

“There are semi-built houses in the back, which sometimes cause anti-social behavior.

“The maintenance of the property is not what it would have been, and we think it is because the HS2 decision did not complete it.”

Living under the threat of demolition was stressful, and with the recent talk of an upcoming government decision on HS2, the family had enough.

“I was always on the phone and checking what was going on. I did it regularly, even on vacation, but it has been all the time in the last week.”

“Finally, we looked around to see what was still available. I don’t want to move, but now I think it’s inevitable.”