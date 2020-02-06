What makes the ninja twitch?

Advertisement

In August when the Ninja imagined that he was gone Pull out and went to the mixer platform, the web was messed up. Although everyone thinks Ninja Dissolution in financial phrases is not the only purpose, the truth is not even a purpose.

We were all shocked when Tyler Blevins, or his nickname, Ninja, announced that he had recently stopped Twitch and switched to Microsoft’s mixer platform. Everyone who initially picked up this information thought that such a change was monetary. However, according to Tyler’s spouse, the situation can be completely different.

In an interview with Enterprise Insider, Ninja Spouse and manager, Jessica Blevins, did not take seriously the background of Ninja’s intention to switch to the blender. Jessica explained that such an amendment is not just monetary. According to Ninja’s spouse, Twitch’s comparison with Tyler was very restrictive when it came to international models.

If we examine what Tyler did after he left Twitch, we will find that this is a bit correct. The ninja ended his relationship with Twitch and went to work with companies like Adidas and even played a supporting role in Ryan Reynold’s new film Free Man. In other sentences, Twitch, as Blevins put it, was very restrictive of being a ninja sports figure.

Other than that, Ninja had issues with their sponsors on the Twitch platform and renewed their agreement with Twitch. Still, the ninja, his wife Jessica and the people behind them had to step up their expansion efforts for the ninja.

Jessica and Tyler didn’t leave Twitch immediately. They mentioned their problems with the company for months, but according to Jessica, Twitch could not send what was requested. The main disadvantage, the limitations, has not been overcome. So Ninja’s transition to the blender was not entirely money-oriented, and even Jessica said that cash was the very last thing they thought of.

The ninja now calls the mixer “my residence”. Although he has significantly increased the variety of views on the platform, Mixer remains no rival for Twitch. According to a brand new evaluation by Arsenal.gg, Mixer’s total observation time increased by three million hours when Ninja arrived. In other words, the observation time increased from 37.7 million to 40.2 million.

The separation of Ninja and Twitch appears to have done almost no damage to the platform. Twitch’s watch also rose from 850.6 million to 932.1 million. In addition, Twitch’s market share increased by three percent in the second quarter. In other words, the thought that Microsoft could compete with the Twitch that they thought was ninja was completely void.

