What makes a good internet connection for gaming?

Hardcore gamers are looking for an affordable internet package with lightning fast speed to enjoy seamless gaming. It’s hard to imagine that a gamer is stuck in the middle of a game match – you don’t want to experience it at all.

Your internet will not only help you play online games, but you can also connect IoT devices and other mobile devices within a network. Moreover, you probably have other members at home who are likely to use the internet according to their needs.

If you are new to gaming and do not know what a good internet connection is, read this article. We will help you get the best connection. Let’s get started without any further hassle.

Internet speed required for gaming

Keep in mind that every console and game has different requirements. The most important factors that hamper game performance are latency, download speed and upload speed. After you have analyzed how much bandwidth you need, you also get to know the upload and download speeds, along with the latency.

Internet speed for multiplayer gaming

It is a fact that the more devices and users are connected to the same network, the more speed is required. To have the best speed for online gaming with your peers and family members, count the number of players and multiply this by the required speed. For example, if there are 4 gamers and the game needs 3 Mbps, you simply multiply and get the required speed to play an online game. In this case you need at least a 12 Mbps internet connection.

Download speed

Download speed indicates the volume of megabits of data per second that is needed to download data from the server, whether in the form of text, images or videos. For example, if you want to listen to Spotify for music, stream movies on Netflix or download large files, all you have to do is download data.

Upload speed

Upload speed indicates how many megabits of data can be sent per second from your device to other servers or devices on the internet. When it comes to gaming, upload speed takes a crucial position. Check the upload speed of the service provider. You can view the internet prices of Cox, Frontier and Spectrum to get an overview of how much speed they offer.

Latency rate

Upload and download speeds are equally important, but the latency is something that you cannot ignore. You may have heard the term, but you may not be familiar with what it actually means. Let’s explain it a bit. The latency indicates the speed at which the device communicates with the Internet server. It is normally calculated in milliseconds. The higher the latency, the slower the game will be.

Tips to improve your internet speed for gaming

If you want to enjoy seamless gaming without delay, follow the tips below.

Support enough bandwidth

If you are a diehard gamer, choose the service provider that offers sufficient bandwidth. It will help you enjoy gaming and leave enough speed for other family members to enjoy the latest Netflix season.

Upgrade plan is not affordable

If you are budget conscious and cannot afford to upgrade your existing package but still want to enjoy games, make sure you disconnect other devices and programs. All of these programs and devices absorb bandwidth and, if closed in the background, give your favorite app the breathing space to work correctly over a network.

Choose a wired connection

If possible, connect your laptop or game console directly to the router instead of connecting wirelessly. You will certainly feel the difference with little discomfort. We get that wireless connectivity offers its charms of mobility, but if gaming is your preference, you should definitely try a wired connection. Chances are that afterwards you will not choose a wireless connection for your favorite online game sessions.

Upgrade your modem or router

There are numerous routers specially designed for gamers. If your modem or router is 5 years old, you have to spend some money to buy a new one and experience gaming without lag.

Sum up

If you are a regular gamer and would like to stream movies on Netflix, make sure you have a decent internet connection from a reliable internet provider. Do not forget the data limits offered by different ISPs to prevent extra costs for exceeding the limits.