What is the XFL? Team names, rosters, planning, rules and more for restarting the football competition in 2020

This is the XFL (again).
Everything from the teams and rosters to the schedule is ready for Vince McMahon and Alpha Entertainment LLC ‘2020 reboot of the professional football competition.
Here’s everything you need to know about the XFL, including the team names, a full schedule for the 2020 season and playoffs, and the difference in rules between the XFL and the NFL, plus the teams and coaches involved.
What is the XFL?
In 2018, Alpha Entertainment announced the creation of the XFL, which is starting a 10-week season starting in 2020. McMahon has invested heavily in the new competition and he expects to spend $ 500 million to support that. According to ESPN.com, McMahon has sold $ 100 million worth of WWE shares to fund the new competition, which is expected to start playing on February 8, 2020 – the week after Super Bowl 54.
ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, owned by Disney, will broadcast XFL games with Fox, FS1 and FS2.
What was the original XFL?
McMahon led the push for the first XFL, a WWE company broadcast on NBC in 2001. Executive Dick Ebersol and McMahon tried to compete with the NFL.
The XFL did introduce innovations such as the Skycam, and cult heroes like Rod “He Hate Me” Smart were created, but the ratings dropped after the first week and the competition had more gimmicks than substance.
McMahon has promised to keep the focus on football this time, but there will be differences with the NFL on the pitch.
XFL team names for 2020
- Dallas Renegades
- Houston Roughnecks
- Los Angeles Wildcats
- New York Guardians
- St. Louis BattleHawks
- Seattle dragons
- Tampa Bay Vipers
- D.C. Defenders
XFL team logos for the 2020 season
XFL coaches, players, schedules for 2020
The inaugural set-up of the XFL was completed in October with a total of 568 players who joined the eight original franchises. Here are the complete draft results and schedules for each XFL team. Sporting News also ranked each team based on the entertainment value of their selection.
Dallas Renegades
Coach / GM: Bob Stoops
Stadium: Globe Life Park (Arlington, Texas)
Stoops will return to coaching after his retirement from Oklahoma in 2016 with a record of 190-48. Dallas hired Hal Mumme, one of the founders of the “Air Raid” crime, as an offensive coordinator.
Houston Roughnecks
President: Brian Michael Cooper
Coach / GM: June Jones
Stadium: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)
Jones served as a broad receiver coach for the Houston Gamblers in the USFL in 1984. He has professional coaching hints in the USFL, CFL and NFL on his resume, and he will bring that worldly experience to the franchise.
Los Angeles Wildcats
President: Heather Brooks Karatz
Coach / GM: Winston Moss
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Cailf.)
Los Angeles is one of the two recurring XFL markets and Moss, a former Raiders linebacker, takes over as head coach after almost two decades as an assistant in the NFL.
New York Guardians
President: Janet Such
Coach / GM: Kevin Gilbride
Stadium: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
New York is the other city that had an original XFL franchise, and it gives the competition one of the two most important markets on the east coast. Gilbride was an assistant for the Giants of 2004-13. He was part of two Super Bowl championship teams.
St. Louis BattleHawks
Coach / GM: Jonathan Hayes
Stadium: The Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Mo.)
St. Louis returns to professional football after he saw the rams leave for Los Angeles. Hayes played tight for the Steelers and Chiefs for a long stint as the tight Bengal coach of 2003-18.
Seattle dragons
President: Ryan Gutafson
Coach / GM: Jim Zorn
Stadium: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Wash.)
The Seahawks have a definite home field advantage. Will this Seattle franchise have the same feeling? Zorn played quarterback for Seattle from 1976-84 and returned as an offensive assistant for a head-coaching stint with the Redskins.
Tampa Bay Vipers
Coach / GM: Marc Trestman
Stadium: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
The Tampa Bay market was successful with the USFL and Arena football, and this will be another chance. Trestman won three Gray Cups as head coach in Montreal for a two-year stint with the Chicago Bears.
D.C. Defenders
President: Erik Moses
Coach / GM: Pep Hamilton
Stadium: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
Washington did not have a franchise in the original XFL, but it did have a USFL team that was successful on a professional level. That was also during the flowering period of the Redskins. Hamilton last served as an offensive coordinator in Michigan from 2017-18.
XFL 2020 schedule
The XFL schedule for 2020 runs for 12 weeks, starting in February through April with a total of 43 games, including play-offs, to determine the champion of the restarted football competition.
The competition opens on Saturday 8 February 2020 – the weekend after Super Bowl 54 – and the regular season lasts 10 weeks to 12 April. Two playoff games are scheduled for April 18 and April 19, with the champion game on April 26.
Week 1
Saturday, February 8
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Seattle Dragons with D.C Defenders
14:00 ET
ABC
Los Angeles Wildcats in the Houston Roughnecks
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, February 9
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Tampa Bay Vipers with New York Guardians
14:00 ET
Fox
St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades
5 p.m. ET
ESPN
Week 2
Saturday, February 15
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
New York Guardians with D.C. Defenders
14:00 ET
ABC
Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, February 16
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Dallas Renegades at the Wildcats of Los Angeles
3 p.m. ET
ABC
St. Louis BattleHawks on Houston Roughnecks
6 p.m. ET
FS1
Week 3
Saturday, February 22
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers
14:00 ET
ABC
Dallas Renegades at the Seattle Dragons
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, February 23
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
New York Guardians at the St. Louis BattleHawks
3 p.m. ET
ESPN
D.C. Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats
6 p.m. ET
FS1
Week 4
Saturday, February 29
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Los Angeles Wildcats with New York Guardians
14:00 ET
ABC
Seattle Dragons in the St. Louis BattleHawks
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, March 1
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades
4 p.m. ET
FS1
D.C. Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers
7 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Week 5
Saturday, March 7
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Seattle Dragons in the Houston Roughnecks
14:00 ET
ABC
New York Guardians in Dallas Renegades
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, March 8
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
St. Louis BattleHawks with D.C. Defenders
3 p.m. ET
FS1
Tampa Bay Vipers at Wildcats in Los Angeles
9 o’clock in the evening. ET
ESPN
Week 6
Saturday, March 14
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Houston Roughnecks with New York Guardians
14:00 ET
ABC
St. Louis BattleHawks at Tampa Bay Vipers
5 p.m. ET
FS2
Sunday, March 15
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Dallas Renegades at D.C. Defenders
4 p.m. ET
FS1
Los Angeles Wildcats in the Seattle Dragons
7 p.m. ET
ESPN
Week 7
Saturday, March 21
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Dallas Renegades at Tampa Bay Vipers
14:00 ET
ABC
Los Angeles Wildcats at the St. Louis BattleHawks
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, March 22
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
New York Guardians in Seattle Dragons
3 p.m. ET
ABC
D.C. Defenders at Houston Roughnecks
6 p.m. ET
FS1
Week 8
Saturday, March 28
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Tampa Bay Vipers at D.C. Defenders
14:00 ET
ABC
St. Louis BattleHawks with New York Guardians
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, March 29
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Los Angeles Wildcats
3 p.m. ET
ABC
Seattle Dragons in the Dallas Renegades
6 p.m. ET
FS1
Week 9
Thursday, April 2
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks
8 p.m. ET
Fox
Saturday, April 4
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
D.C. Defenders at New York Guardians
14:00 ET
ABC
Sunday, April 5
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Tampa Bay Vipers at St. Louis BattleHawks
12 hours ET
ESPN
Seattle dragons at the Los Angeles Wildcats
6 p.m. ET
FS1
Week 10
Thursday, April 9
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Los Angeles Wildcats in Dallas Renegades
8 p.m. ET
Fox
Saturday, April 10
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Dragons
14:00 ET
ABC
Sunday, April 12
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
D.C Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks
TBD
ABC
New York Guardians on Tampa Bay Vipers
TBD
FS1
XFL playoffs schedule 2020
After the regular season, the two best teams in each division, East and West, compete for the right to play for the XFL championship. The Eastern Final is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 and the Western Final will be held on Sunday, April 19.
The team in first place in each division organizes the division final.
Saturday, April 18
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
East No. 2 at East No. 1
3 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, April 19
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
West No. 2 by West No. 1
3 p.m. ET
ESPN
Sunday, April 26
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
East versus West
3 p.m. ET
ESPN
Difference between XFL and NFL
The XFL announced its rules in January, including two major differences in overtime and kickoff. Here is a full explanation of the XFL rules against NFL.
According to the XFL, it wants to be “faster, with more games, less booth, fewer interruptions and no gimmicks.”
From the official site of the XFL: “We look at the thousands of suggestions and recommendations we have received from fans, players, coaches and experts on ways to improve the game. Bottom line: every element of the game is assessed to see where we can make improvements. We already test every potential change in the field and if we approve it, you will see it. If not, it will be waste. “
The following are possible rule differences between the XFL and the NFL based on different media messages.
– More than one forward pass. The XFL can allow more than one forward pass on a game as long as those passes come from behind the line of scrimmage. So basically double forward passes would be allowed at a certain level. Attacking linemen could not enter the field until a forward pass crosses the line of scrimmage.
– No fair catches (like the first time). The kicking team should give a returnee at least five meters to catch the ball.
– Closer kick-off. Teams would be separated by five yards on kick-off instead of 10 yards, and no surprise onside kicks would be allowed.
– No extra points, but you can choose one, two or three. Teams could opt for one of the 2-yard line, go for two of the 5-yard line or go for three of the 10-yard line after touchdowns. This could be one of the most exciting rule changes.
– Shooting overtime. In the renewal, each team receives five matches from the 5-yard line and they receive one point each time they reach the end zone. The turnover would also be worth one point each. Both teams would receive five attempts, and the attack and defense of each team would be on the field simultaneously, at opposite ends of the field. (Think of penalties in football.) It can be fun.
– Continuous clock. The clock would run continuously until the two-minute mark, after which the clock would stop after all scrimmage had been played.
– 25 seconds play clock. The NFL uses a 40-second clock.
– 30 seconds instant replay clock. No more long breaks for replay reviews.