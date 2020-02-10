What is the worth of Lionel Messi's assets and how much does the Barcelona star earn?

Advertisement

The 2018-19 season was the first that Lionel Messi took on the full duties as Barcelona captain after Andres Iniesta left the club.

The attacker from Argentina will be the best paid player in La Liga in November 2017 by concluding a new deal to extend his stay in Barcelona to 2021.

Despite disappointing performance at international level with Argentina, Messi remains a talisman in Barcelona.

But how much is Messi exactly worth? Although it is difficult to get an exact figure, we can gather a lot of information about what has been reported and compare his income with his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

What is the worth of Lionel Messi’s assets?

Messi’s net assets are estimated to be around £ 309m ($ 400m) from 2020. However, these figures are speculative, especially since his business interests are not generally publicized.

Forbes ranked Messi as the first among athletes on their list of the 100 most earning celebrities of 2019, putting his income for the year at $ 127 million (£ 98 million), and overall overall, making him the top earning footballer and athlete world is. He was $ 18 million ahead of Ronaldo and $ 22 million ahead of Neymar, the next athletes on the list.

The latest salary package from Barcelona forward will certainly keep him among the richest active athletes in the world in the coming years.

What is Lionel Messi’s salary?

Messi’s latest contract is said to be worth a net £ 500,000 (€ 565,000) per week.

Before this deal was signed, Messi was estimated at around £ 336,000 (€ 397,000).

Ironically, Messi Neymar owes its new and improved conditions. His departure to Paris Saint-Germain not only brought Barca a huge windfall, but also got his pay off the books.

Before that – when club president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted that a deal was agreed despite the fact that it was not signed – Barca had admitted that Messi’s new salary would exceed their wage spending in excess of what is generally recommended by UEFA.

“The LFP and UEFA make recommendations, but nobody sets a salary limit,” said Bartomeu. “We are above what is recommended, but the most important thing is to be sustainable. We can afford it.”

What sponsor offers does Lionel Messi have?

Just like Ronaldo, Messi’s many sponsorship agreements are too numerous to list in their entirety, but the most important is the makers of his boots. Their rivalry continues in the battle between Nike (Ronaldo) and Adidas (Messi) off the field.

A few months after Ronaldo signed a “long-term” agreement with Nike in 2016 that is said to be similar to the life agreement written by basketball star LeBron James – and possibly worth $ 1 billion – Messi did, look at, similar to Adidas. The exact conditions have not been disclosed, but reports in Spain suggest that it will endure him until the end of his playing career.

Messi has also been part of prominent campaigns with Pepsi, Gillette and Turkish Airlines. As part of their 2018 celebrity list, Forbes valued his recommendations in total for that year at $ 27 million (£ 20 million).

Which companies does Lionel Messi have?

Part of the appeal of Messi is of course his image as a pure football player who shows little interest in the lush lifestyle that is available to him outside the field. His apparent lack of desire to settle in other companies and create a personal brand has in some respects become a brand in itself and appeals to sponsors.

But while Messi does not push lines of underwear, shoes and fragrances such as Ronaldo, he has invested in real estate. For example, around his birthplace of Rosario in Argentina, he has invested money in the Azahares del Parana project (a set of gated communities outside the city) and an apartment building in the city center.

There is almost certainly much more than that, but – as is often the case with Messi – it is kept quite private.

What charity work does Lionel Messi do?

As is the case with his business interests, Messi’s charity work is significant, but tends to be focused on resources and businesses he trusts. He has his own organization, the Leo Messi Foundation, where he asked for donations instead of wedding gifts when he married long-term partner Antonella Roccuzzo.

The initiatives that Messi supports are generally related to vulnerable children and their health care, and he was appointed ambassador for Unicef ​​in 2010, working with them since 2004.

How many social media followers does Lionel Messi have?

Messi has extremely popular Facebook and Instagram pages, but is not on Twitter, except for a ‘Team Messi’ account created by Adidas sponsors.

However, he plays second fiddle for Ronaldo when it comes to social media presence. Messi has the second most popular Facebook page among athletes of every sport, with 90 million likes, and is third on Instagram (142 million) after Ronaldo and Dwayne Johnson.

Ronaldo has 122 million Facebook likes and 202 million followers on Instagram for comparison.