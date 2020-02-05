What is the right tattoo for you? The artist and the art

Advertisement

The decision to take a tattoo is a big decision. You will probably have the ink for life unless you want to hide it or contact a tattoo removal service if you are not happy with it, such as https://lexingtonps.com/tattoo-removal/. But before you think about aftercare or remove a tattoo, you want to think long and hard about what kind of tattoo is suitable for you. Everyone is different and everyone’s skin texture and shade can be a little different. Think about what would suit you best.

We cannot emphasize enough that you have to take care of your tattoo before it even touches you. Make sure you have a trusted tattoo artist to tattoo you, a reference for what you want to do, a sanitary environment and not afraid to tell what you want. Tattoo artists can be intimidating, but they will actually be happier with the tattoo if you are – after all, you are a walking billboard for their art. Don’t be afraid to stand.

The artist and the art are of the utmost importance. Also do not sacrifice. If you find that you cannot pay the artist or piece you want, be patient. Rome is not built in a day and your tattoo idea is no less relevant if it is something that you really want. Most people recommend having a tattoo for at least a year before you get inked.

Although the more impulsive among us may come from a fateful encounter (and there’s nothing wrong with that as long as it’s safe), it’s better to take your time and get a piece that you think is good for you. Now all you have to do is figure out what that is. And look for the right artist to do it.

What kind of ink would be the best?

Are you more a person who goes “big or at home”? Are you looking for someone who does a whole sleeve and wants it to be perfect? Then definitely do your research into what that would mean. The greater the art, the more complex the process will be. With exceptionally large, detailed and colorful pieces, you probably have to visit your artist multiple times during multiple sessions to do it right. And you won’t want to skimp the process. The more effort your artist puts in, and the more committed to the execution of your vision, the happier you will be the tattoo in the coming years.

The art itself

The most important aspect to consider is the image or script that you want and how you want to execute it. You must at least have a general idea of ​​what you want before you start. This makes the whole process easier for both you and your artist.

Some people think (especially if they are artists themselves) that the best way to perform or consider a tattoo is to first draw it yourself. This can also be very useful. If you are not an artist yourself, ask a friend or a trusted confidant. It is much better than just searching a Google image. Once you’ve tested what you want, it’s easier to give an example to your tattoo artist so that they can give it their own twist or literally draw it.

Once you have an overview or a real copy of what you want to get tattooed, it will be much easier for you to think about where you want to put this on your body and how you want it to look. As soon as you start imagining, you can further decide whether this tattoo is really something that you want forever. If this is the case, you are on the right track to get a beautiful and meaningful tattoo.

Although it doesn’t have to be profound for you, you have to think about how long this image will be on your body. If it is something that you are not so connected to or serious about, then you should probably not get that rubber duck photo, not even for laughter.

Do it for laughter

Speaking of laughter, some people find it hilarious to get tattoos that are actually hilarious. If that’s you, go for it. No one can really judge your tattoo except yourself. If it’s something that you think fits your personality well, or if you get the thrill of looking at the rest of your days, do it! Please make sure there are no spelling or language errors in your tattoo – that is not funny for anyone.

Placement

If you think you want something a little less, that’s fine too. There are many artists who specialize in minimal or micro tattoos. Be warned that nowadays this is a pretty popular trend in tattooing and that you want to get the best artist for the job. You will also want to think about the ideal placement on your body.

Are you more interested in a hidden tattoo instead of one on your wrist, forearm or even your neck, which is visible to everyone? Just as you have to think deeply about which image or script you want to have on you, you have to think about where you want that piece on your body. Experiment with stencils to find out where you think it could go.

This is also something that you can discuss with your tattoo artist once you have found one. They generally have great ideas when it comes to placement and what can work with the natural movement of your body. Also be warned that different placements can determine different results when maintaining a tattoo. For example, paw tattoos are generally great because they are not seen much, unless you live in a particularly warm climate or are in a sunny season. The same applies to tattoos on the lower half of the body. Placements on the inside of the lip, the inside of the fingers, the palms of the hands or even the armpit may experience some wear.

Make sure you think about the aftercare of your tattoo in a responsible way. It is not only that you get your tattoo done and you never have to worry about it again. You must ensure that you wear sunscreen (especially for visible color tattoos) and that you take good care immediately after the tattoo is completed. But that is something your artist can tell you all about.

Find your artist

That said, before you go to the tattoo shops, you want to examine the artist who is best for the specific design in which you are interested. You also want to be sure that they are an artist that you can afford and can actually see within the time frame that you are thinking of. However, don’t just run to an artist that takes you. That is a recipe for disaster. We cannot emphasize enough that you are researching this.

One of the best ways to find an artist that suits you is through word of mouth. If you don’t have someone near you who is inked and has an excellent recommendation, you can always ask people who have tattoos that you really like, especially if it’s a style that you find interesting. As long as you’re not intrusive, people are usually very friendly about where they’ve done tattoos and the artists they’ve used, so don’t be afraid to ask!

If no one in your area has a trusted artist or if you are indeed too scared to ask people you see with dope ink, then the internet is your next best friend. Searching on social media is a great way to find artists who tattoo in the style you want, but it can also be useful to match you with an artist in your area.

If you are not on social media or you do not find it useful in your search, a good old Google search may be sufficient. The best way to do this is by searching for tattoo shops in your area that have high ratings. Once you have limited that, you can search the store whose skills are most in line with the idea for your ink. Each store has a list of artists and examples of their work.

If you are completely anti-internet, try walking around the city where you live to find a place. This is a good way to enter a place, meet an artist and see if you both have a vibe. This can even be better than a search on the internet, because you can discuss exactly what you want, see the flash of the artist (a term describing small pieces of work that is the specialty of the artist) and get a better idea of ​​what you really want to be inked.

Good luck!