What is my face shape in 2020

Advertisement

Getty Images

Mirror, mirror on the wall … what the hell is my face shape? Knowing what shape you are in can affect various beauty practices – from contouring to hair styling. But how can you tell which face shape is yours? According to Dr. David Cangello of Cangello Plastic Surgery in NYC is an exclusion process. “There are many characterizations of the face shape,” he explains. “However, some generally accepted categories are heart, square, rectangle, round, oval or diamond. To determine our face shape, we have to” look at the face directly from the frontal view “. Cangello uses certain landmarks such as Eurion, Zygion and Gonion to indicate that appropriate shape to determine. “These points are on both sides of the face, basically on the temples, cheekbones, and angles of the lower jaw,” he says.

Cangello breaks down six different face shapes. Find yours below.

Advertisement

Advert – Read below

1

rectangle

“If the face on the temples, cheekbones and angles of the lower jaw were similarly wide, but vertically elongated, it would be a rectangle,” says Cangello. “This is different from a square face shape that doesn’t extend vertically.”

2

Round

“A round face would have a wider cross-section, more like a square, but the jaw would taper from the angle of the lower jaw to the chin and be more curvilinear,” he explains. “The forehead hairline would also be more curved than across. These faces tend to have fuller soft tissue than a square face.”

3

oval

“Just as the round is similar in width to a square, an oval is similar to a rectangle,” says Cangello. “The oval would have features similar to the round face on the hair and jaw, but would be longer.”

4

diamond

“The diamond face is the widest on the cheekbones,” he says. “The chin line tapers to a more pointed chin that extends from the angles of the lower jaw to the chin. And the top of the face tapers and narrows slightly, from the cheekbones to the top of the forehead.”

5

place

“If the face is the same width at the temples, cheekbones, and angles of the lower jaw, it’s essentially a square face.”

6

heart

“When the greatest distance is at the temples and the face gradually narrows at the cheekbones and more at the angles of the lower jaw, you can think of a kind of inverted triangle,” says Cangello. “[This] would be heart-shaped.”

Ariana Yaptangco

Social media editor

Ariana Yaptangco is the social media editor who looks after all # content on the social platforms of ELLE.

Advert – Read below