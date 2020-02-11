What is known and unknown about the moments before the crash of a Kobe Bryant helicopter

Advertisement

A witness described Calabasas Hill as “surrounded by mist” on a calm Sunday morning last month.

Then he heard a noise from above, louder and louder. When he looked up, he saw a blue and white helicopter in the thick fog, moving rapidly before taxiing to the left.

A second or two later, he hit the hill.

A few minutes after the accident, other witnesses photographed the scene. One image showed smoke rising from the hill in the distance. Another, much closer, showed flames along a path where the helicopter fell.

This is the story that emerged from the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on the crash of the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others. The 1991 Sikorsky S-76B transported parents, coaches and players to a youth basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks on January 26. Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The NTSB report, released to the media on Friday, answers some key questions, but others have yet to be answered.

WHAT WE KNOW

Engine: The preliminary report found no evidence of engine failure before the accident. “The visible sections of the engines did not show any evidence of uncontained or catastrophic internal failure. The blades of the compressor of the first stage of the engine n ° 2 presented a curvature of the point in the direction opposite to the rotation, coherent with the motorized rotation at the time of the impact ”, indicates the report.

Time: This continues to be a key part of the investigation. The NTSB noted that videos and photos from the public “represent fog and low clouds obscuring the tops of the hills.” The preliminary report noted several times that the pilot had difficulty with a low cloud ceiling. The report included several photos, including one showing the helicopter flying in cloudy conditions shortly before hitting Calabasas Hill.

Rapid descent: NTSB member Jennifer Homendy said the helicopter, which did not have a terrain warning system, was 2,300 feet away when it lost communication with air traffic controllers. It was about 100 feet below the top of the clouds, according to the NTSB. Eight seconds after losing communication, the helicopter was falling at a rate of descent “increasing to more than 4,000 feet per minute,” the report said. The helicopter was traveling at approximately 184 mph at impact.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

Communication: The pilot had told an air traffic controller that he planned to climb to 4,000 feet, but the reports indicate that he had turned left into the clouds at 2,300 feet. The pilot lost contact with air traffic control at the very end, according to radio records reviewed by the Times, but it is unclear why.

The pilot: Clear weather was a major concern for the pilot, Zobayan. He requested special visual flight rules, or VFR, that allow pilots to fly in controlled airspace when ceilings are less than 1,000 feet or when visibility is less than three miles. As the weather deteriorated during the trip from Orange County to Ventura County, the pilot requested “flight tracking”, a process in which the controllers are in regular contact with an aircraft and can help navigate. In recorded radio communications, the air traffic control tower heard the pilot say that the helicopter was too low to follow the flight. Radar data indicates that Zobayan, who had been an authorized commercial helicopter pilot for 19 years, guided the helicopter at 2,300 feet and then started a left turn. This is where the rapid descent started. The reason for the pilot’s last movements is unclear.