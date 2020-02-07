What is Borahae in Seoul? BTS talk show to celebrate MOTS: 7 Sounds Lit

Advertisement

For the past 10 months, the BTS ARMY has been waiting for BTS to continue Map of the Soul: Persona. The group has shared a number of collaborations since the release of MOTS: P in April 2019, but ARMY knows that nothing is better than listening to a brand new BTS album. Fortunately, Map of the Soul: 7 will be released in a few weeks and BTS will celebrate their album in a way they have never done before. If you wonder what BTS ” Borahae in Seoul ” is, you know that it will be a unique celebration that you definitely want to attend.

Before MOTS: 7, BTS shared a few songs from their album to get fans excited about the release. So far, fans have heard Suga’s “Interlude: Shadow”, J-Hope’s “Outro: Ego” and BTS ‘”Black Swan”, which they debuted on the Late Late Show with James Corden on January 28th. Shadow “and” Black Swan “have a darker mood and a darker sound,” Outro: Ego “is more optimistic and has an equally positive message. After the fans heard the different sounds of the songs, they became very curious about the overall sound of MOTS : 7, which is certainly as diverse as the group’s previous albums.

Big hit labels on YouTube

For their last albums, BTS hosted a live comeback special on the Korean streaming platform VLive, in which they discussed the development of their latest project. While the group could have a “comeback special” when MOT: 7 falls on February 21st, BTS will also celebrate with a live talk show on March 7th in Seoul, South Korea, in collaboration with its fan article app Weply.

According to Weply, fans can expect RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to share their experience of writing and recording MOT: 7 at the event. However, there is a catch: only 300 fans can attend the show in person.

To participate, fans must pre-order MOT: 7 on Weply before entering the raffle to get a chance to see BTS in Seoul. Fans have until February 20 to pre-order the album and take part in the raffle. How often fans can take part in the raffle depends on the number of pre-ordered albums.

On February 26, Weply will announce the 300 winners who can take part in BTS’s exclusive talk show. The dress code event is purple and the participants receive a souvenir.

More information on the upcoming BTS talk show can be found below.

It’s not clear if the show will be available for streaming at a later date, but fans can expect more information closer to the March event.