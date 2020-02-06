What is a supermoon? Here's what you should know about this spectacular sight

Advertisement

Heaven and space in general have given you some rare gems over the past year. From the darkness in December and January to the Saturn-Pluto conjunction, several astronomical events occurred in succession and one above the other. Next up: A Supermoon on the night of February 8th. But what exactly is a supermoon? Does it have anything to do with everything that has happened so far? Maybe, but it is important to know that the supermoon interprets the term “super” somewhat differently.

The name “supermoon” is really fascinating, why everyone is curious about this particular moon and how it differs from the other qualities of the moon that you have experienced – many of them this year alone. As much as you want to define this highly anticipated event based on your knowledge, it all comes from the science behind it. According to Space.com, the moon does not orbit the earth in a circular motion. This means that there are cases where the moon is actually closer to the earth than normal. The specific term for this is “perigee”. Well i’m sure you know what a full moon is. Well, if a perigee and a full moon occur at the same time, the result is a supermoon. In other words, think of the Supermoon as an enhanced full moon because the visual effects are far more obvious.

What is so impressive about it?

Space.com notes that a supermoon with a whopping 30 percent brighter than a full moon can appear and appears almost 14 percent larger. That’s right – bigger and brighter. Maybe that’s where the “super” comes from in Supermoon. Full moons are already clearly visible when they shine beautifully in the night sky. I mean, let’s face it, that’s why you excitedly point to the moon and demand that your friends around you look too.

However, don’t let the massiveness intimidate you. You can even see this exquisite sight the night before and the night after the official start time on February 9th. This will also be the first Supermoon in 2020.

Like most mesmerizing things that happen in the sky, your mood can be controlled by the stars.

OK, maybe not the stars exactly, but, as expected, the moon can take a toll on your emotions. The moon will be in Leo, which means that there may be some attention-seeking behavior and maybe even ego trips. Despite the dark side of the cinematic lion, there are still wonderful things that come out of this craziness. It has everything to do with self-love and the real joy that you can feel in your heart. This is also an excellent opportunity to tell your truth, especially if it comes from the heart.

However, do not use the moon as an excuse for unattended feelings to finally emerge. Say what you want, when you want, but when you need a scapegoat, the moon takes the fall. Until of course you have enough time to explain yourself.

Seriously, many live for the possibility that something as far away can actually rule as they feel down here. I have never met the moon formally, but knowing that it can control my sensitivity amazes me.

Even if you don’t necessarily follow astrology, it’s interesting to see how the stars line up in your favor. Do not miss this heavenly event, because it is the first Supermoon of 2020 again.