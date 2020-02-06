What happened to the XFL 1.0? Biblical hype, media failure and of course 'He Hate Me'

Advertisement

The XFL is relaunched on February 8 in a second attempt to create a professional football competition.

WWE chairman Vince McMahon was behind the first XFL in 2001, and he is trying again. It will be interesting to see what the competition learns from the failures of that first attempt together with the Alliance of American Football, which was launched last season.

Advertisement

To find out, it’s important to look back why the original XFL failed.

MORE XFL 2020: rules Schedules TV Guide

What was the original XFL?

McMahon and NBC director Dick Ebersol founded the XFL in 2001 and it was a competition with one entity instead of owners for the eight original franchises. The “X” in XFL had no meaning for legal reasons.

McMahon promised “word of mouth football,” and the hype prior to the competition’s launch was at a pro-wrestling level. Take this promo for example. Imagine that you would view this in the age of social media:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeIHI8FZBlc [/ embed]

Fans expected complete chaos in a soccer team when the debut came in Las Vegas on February 3, 2001 – less than a week after the Super Bowl. Everyone remembers McMahon’s speech before the first game – which drew a 9.5 Nielsen rating.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1d4smlQOrVY [/ embed]

What did the XFL do well?

The original XFL used some innovations that are still used today by the NFL – including the SkyCam and on-field microphones for players and coaches.

The XFL also had cameramen on the field during the game. The XFL also used a 35-second game clock, and the new competition also has rules that will speed up the pace of the game. The competition seasoned special teams and extensions, and those are elements of the NFL that seemingly are discussed every season.

Los Angeles Xtreme and the San Francisco Demons

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/eb/40/xfl-020620-getty-ftrjpg_4fwcgi97agcb1epopcezb3u93.jpg?t=452962928&w=500&quality=80

What has the XFL done wrong?

The XFL looked too much like McMahon’s wrestling product than football that fans could appreciate in the long run.

That worked on some occasions, such as replacing the first coin with a scramble for football.

But the product depended on high-profile side activities and gimmicks that don’t work in football.

Moreover, the football was not great. That is the same problem as the AAF. The players, mostly borderline NFL roster players, had no lack of effort. But the lack of star power caught up with the competition.

When the XFL game “Saturday Night Live” forced its start time down by 45 minutes in the third week of the season, it reinforced the need for a better time slot for viewers on a large network.

The competition, like the AAF, failed to take advantage of the high ratings of the first week.

What is the legacy of the XFL?

The XFL can be summarized in three words.

“He hates me.”

Rod Smart, who played for the Las Vegas Outlaws, wore “He Hate Me” on the back of his sweater, and the competition left room for his players and commentators to become greater personalities.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2r-pc5arC7E [/ embed]

Tommy Maddox ended with 2,186 yards, 18 TDs and nine INTs and was one of the success stories in the competition.

In the end, McMahon didn’t have a product close to the NFL, and Bob Costas exposed it in a one-to-one HBO interview.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmNMFHM2oVM [/ embed]

By that time, the one-year experiment was almost over.

Will XFL 2.0 be set to fail in the same way?

Can the competition maintain the interest of viewers without NFL star power? The USFL was able to do that in the 1980s by getting star players like Herschel Walker, Jim Kelly, Reggie White and Steve Young to play in the competition. That is the biggest long-term obstacle.

In the short term, the XFL will generate interest in filling the emptiness of football. The competition runs until April 26 and has a better TV plan with games on ABC, FOX, ESPN and FS1.

This version looks more like football and there are some interesting rule changes that will be analyzed in the first few weeks.

McMahon will have his fingerprints on the league, but it’s important to note that Oliver Luck, who was a member of the College Football Playoff committee, is the commissioner. If the football is better than average, which the AAF was not, then the competition could have a chance to last more than one season.