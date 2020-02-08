What happened at K-pop group Seventeen 2020 in Manila

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group Seventeen arrived in Manila late Friday, February 7th, before stopping in Manila on the Ode to You World Tour.

Advertisement

As usual, the group was greeted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport by dedicated Filipino fans who posted videos of their arrival on Twitter. (READ: Beginner’s Guide: Say the Name, Seventeen!)

SEVENTEEN, we’re breathing the same air now! #MaligayangPagdatingSVT #SEVENTEEN @ pledis_17pic.twitter.com / D8tuqj8em8

– kyl sees svt ˋε ˊ (@chanjww) February 7, 2020

In addition to the fans, GMA-7 reporter Marisol Abdurahman also met with them, who was criticized for trying to ambush an interview with the group when they boarded their transportation from the airport.

In online videos, Marisol was caught saying “Kung Ako Lang Ayokong I-Cover” Yang Mga Yan Ano! (If it were up to me, I wouldn’t cover her!) “When a security team waved her away.

The incident prompted fans to use the hashtag #ApologizetoSeventeenGMA. Since then, Marisol has released a statement published on GMA News on Twitter on February 7th.

She apologized to the fans of the K-Pop group and said that she “had a bad encounter with the airport security personnel who had pushed me hard several times and covered our camera lens.”

“In my frustration, I said words that I shouldn’t have said. I am sorry to have said them because they do not reflect my true feelings, ”she said.

She said that she “can only imagine” how her words angered the group’s fans, and made it clear that she had no intention of hurting her.

“While my words were definitely inappropriate, they don’t define my true character as a journalist that has been built up over the years,” she said.

She ended her statement by wishing the K-pop group a successful show.

pic.twitter.com/7mlEewrCop

– GMA News (@gmanews) February 7, 2020

The group will perform at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday February 8th. – Rappler.com