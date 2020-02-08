What does XFL stand for? Everyone is confused by the meaning behind 'X'

Advertisement

The XFL is born again and if you look at the start of the 2020 season of the competition, you may wonder what exactly the X stands for.

You already know the NFL, which stands for National Football League. So it is normal to assume that the “FL” in XFL stands for football competition. But what about the X? There are only so many words that begin with that letter, and only so many words that are actually useful.

Merriam Webster lists 138 words that begin with X, ranging from two letters to 15. Based on the original competition, which only lasted one season in 2001, you probably think the X stands for extreme, or something like Xtreme. But that appears not to be the case.

Does the X in XFL mean Xtreme?

No.

Although Homer Simpson has said so, the X does not stand for Extreme or Xtreme. Vince McMahon wanted it, according to reports. But the name “Xtreme Football League” was already used when the competition was announced in 1999, the same year that the XFL was founded.

From Our Sports Central:

The Xtreme Football League announced its formation at a press conference in Birmingham on April 20, 1999. The XFL was to become an indoor indoor football competition in the United States starting in April 2000 with 10 to 12 teams. committed by 1 June. The playing season of the XFL would be from April to August.

But that XFL never really came into existence because it merged with the Arena Football League before ever starting a match.

So what does the X in XFL mean?

Nothing.

From the book by Brett Forrest, “Long Bomb: How the XFL became TV’s biggest fiasco”:

Vince McMahon – bumpkin billionaire, eyebrow overworker – was about to reinvent football. So he thought, when he announced in February 2000 for a new professional football competition. This was called the XFL. McMahon quickly pointed out that the letters did not stand for anything. It wasn’t the Xtreme Football League or the X-rated Football League, although those were double implications of the ubiquitous twenty-fourth letter that the American public had come to recognize as the standard signpost for “aggressive.” No, this was just XFL.

Former Las Vegas mayor, Oscar Goodman, was also quoted in the book and said, “XFL stands for nothing at all? That’s great. Only Vince McMahon would have something that means nothing stands for anything.”

McMahon, however, was joking during the 2001 announcement of the competition: “The NFL stands for the” No Fun League. ” The XFL becomes the ‘Xtra Fun League’. “