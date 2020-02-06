What does trading Jabari Parker mean for King's Big Man Harry Giles?

Advertisement

The Sacramento Kings have exchanged for the previous number 2 overall Jabari Parkersend annoyed Dewayne Dedmon back to the Atlanta Hawks.

Dedmon played for Atlanta from 2017 to last season and started in 10 of the 34 games he played for Sacramento that year, including all six of his last appearances. The kings also got Alex Len (who missed the last six games with a right hip strain) to replace the minutes that Dedmon played.

Len is a seven-footer who has played 31 games for Atlanta last season. However, similar to her other new front-court player Anthony TolliverThe large one is currently on an expiring contract and is unlikely to be part of its long-term plans. But if you look at the squad anyway, the kings have an excess of players on the forecourt, which is bad news for the 21-year-old center Harry Giles,

This problem is temporarily alleviated by the current absences from Richaun Holmes and Marvin Bagley IIIboth failing due to an injury. Holmes has missed the last 13 games with a tight right shoulder. Bagley has not been examined for two weeks because of his metatarsal sprain.

However, Holmes is expected to return to action on Friday and be put back in the starting line-up. Once both he and Bagley return, Sacramento will make difficult decisions about who will have time to play.

Imo, Jabari trading is good. He is only 24 years old. He can play. I am concerned that his only correct attack position is FIVE. He is a 32% 3 point shooter. 28% this season. Alex Len has only the FIVE position. So add them to Holmes, Bagley and Harry.

– Bobby Gerould (@BobbyGerould) February 6, 2020

Parker (6-foot-9) is expected to play in the second session as a goal option from the bank. He’s only spent two percent of his career minutes with the five, so it’s unlikely to happen often. However, he played the position for 11 percent of his career on the court while he was on the Hawks that year. If his three-point shot doesn’t fit, the five may be his most natural position due to ground clearance problems.

Nemanja Bjelica, who has spent six percent of his NBA minutes in the center, is currently spending 14 percent of his time in the center. It’s worth noting that, according to Cleaning the Glass, the kings outperformed their opponents by 14.2 points per 100 possessions in those minutes. Your offensive rating if he played Center (123.7) is much higher than if Bjelica 2019-20 was her Power Forward (108.2).

But as noted by Yahoo Keith SmithIt is possible that the Trade to Land will make Parker Bjelica more dispensable for an asset than it was before the close of trading that sounds at 3:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

If you hold on to Bjelica, he naturally gets a lot of playing time. This also applies to Bagley and Holmes. You have to make up for that with minutes they also give Parker, Len, and Tolliver Harrison Barnes – He started every game he played since January 14, 2016. This leaves seven players who want to have minutes on the forecourt before counting Giles.

I’m sorry to keep going, but we really need to remember how stupid it was to reject Harry Giles’ option. He is a really solid role player who would have been under cost control over the next season at $ 3.9 million.

– Greg (@gwiss), February 3, 2020

This situation is not good for Giles, who surprisingly did not receive a qualifying offer from the Kings in the off-season. This means that the young center will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, allowing him to fully test the market.

But the timing of all of this is unfortunate when you consider that Giles has finally uncovered a new leaf with his latest piece. More time on the pitch would have given him more opportunity to show what he’s capable of when he’s healthy, which the basketball world hasn’t seen much since he was the nation’s top-rated recruit that got out of the spotlight School in 2016.

For example, during his last game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 1, the tall man only got the fourth start in his professional career. Giles had a season high of 16 points and combined with 7 out of 8 field goal attempts. He caught 8 rebounds in just 16 minutes.

However, his best skill is his demise, which is incredibly impressive for someone of his size. Giles has an assist percentage (17.2 percent) of 92nd percentile among the tall men after Cleaning the Glass.

Harry Giles High Post is the most fluid offensive system the Sacramento Kings have. Its ability to overtake gives you so many options.

– Matt George (@MattGeorgeKHTK) January 30, 2020

Then they handed over the keys to their offense De’Aaron FoxThey are also a team that likes to play fast. Last season, her pace (103.9) took third place in the NBA. But this year, that mark has dropped significantly (98.6) and they are number 25 in the league, the second worst place in the Western Conference.

The staff in the forecourt is quite a problem in this regard. Their pace when Dedmon (99.7) and Holmes (98.2) were on the court was significantly slower than the ideal version of how the kings should look. Her pace with Giles (102.4) comes much closer to that of Sacramento head coach Luke Walton, who committed a quick offense with the Lakers, wants to see his offense.

What is most confusing is that Giles actually fits this style of play better than any other big player on his squad. The Kings played incredibly fast (107.4) when Fox and Giles were on the court at the same time. This combination was by far the fastest of the various Sacramento two-man lineups that have been on the floor for at least 90 minutes this season.

Giles averages 19.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per 36 minutes when he plays alongside Fox. This is emphasized by this absurdly great alley, which comes from the Wehrmacht against the Lakers embedded above.

According to league insiders Zach LoweIt is possible that the kings will get some kind of credit back for Giles before the deadline (via ESPN):

“Keep an eye on Harry Giles III. Sacramento declined its option for the third year of next season – a bizarre decision, even with Giles’ incomplete medical record – and some teams have looked around, sources said. “

For the sake of his development, one would hope that such an applicant would show up so that Giles could finally show what he was capable of in an NBA team.

If not otherwise, his overtaking skills as a role player in a rotation alone can make him a valuable option on the forecourt. Giles is only 21 years old and although his career has not started well, there should be great interest in the front offices now or as a free agent.

In the meantime, after the kings have waited three seasons for him to become a viable option, they may lose Giles before he’s ready to make that leap.

