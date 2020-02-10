Advertisement

Sinn Féin won the most votes in the Irish general election on Saturday, shocking the country’s political landscape after decades of centrist rivals Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s rule.

However, the fragmented results will result in parliament having almost 80 seats without a party, meaning that it can take weeks – possibly months – for the party leaders to form a government.

Whatever happens, Leo Varadkar, Prime Minister of Fine Gael, who broke the dead end of Brexit at a summit with Boris Johnson in the Wirral in October, is unlikely to survive and a new group of politicians will move to Downing Street and Brussels force critical next phase The Brexit talks begin.

Will Irish Brexit Policy Change?

All three leading Irish parties are for the EU, and whoever is in government will abide by the Brexit Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol, which includes controls along the Irish border.

However, Sinn Féin benefits more than any other party from the Brexit agreement, as Northern Ireland remains a de facto member of the EU internal market and creates a closer economic union with the Republic.

Jonathan Tonge, professor of British and Irish politics at Liverpool University, said: “The more friction there is in trade with Northern Ireland, the better for Sinn Féin, even if it is not said publicly.”

What about unionists in Northern Ireland?

A coalition in which Sinn Féin is involved will frighten trade unionists who have already accused Johnson of betraying them in the Brexit deal. Such a coalition would “create union insecurity,” said Etain Tannam, professor of international peace research at Trinity College in Dublin.

What about Brussels?

Michel Barnier has met Mary Lou McDonald and her team several times, so Sinn Féin is not an unknown figure. As a nationalist party with leftist politics, however, “given their own ideology, they face trade dilemmas in which they would rebel against neoliberalism,” said Tannam.

Does this bring United Ireland closer together?

No. Sinn Féin has publicly stated that he wants a border survey within five years, but as Tannam emphasizes, that’s not in her manifesto. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael refused to do anything explicit on the subject due to their sensitivity. Such a move would be an act of hostility towards trade unionists in Northern Ireland. “The foreign affairs department, which was very influential, would be against it,” said Tannam.

What will the result be in the UK?

Sinn Féin was founded in 1905 before the Irish state was founded and has been politically active in Northern Ireland for decades, but has refused to take up its seats in Westminster.

However, when McDonald succeeded Gerry Adams as president, the party stepped up efforts to gain influence in London, politics and the media.

While Fein Gael and Fianna Fáil have been dealing with the conservative party for decades, Sinn Féin does not, as his long-term goal of a united Ireland would ultimately destroy the United Kingdom.

“Downing Street will not exactly welcome this result,” said Tonge.