What does the future offer for Chiefs? Additional damage caused by Patrick Mahomes' new contract makes a dynasty in Kansas City unlikely

For those predicting a Chiefs dynasty in the making now Kansas City is the Super Bowl champion with the best quarterback of the NFL: not so fast.

The warning story is the case with the Seahawks, who have not returned to the Super Bowl since star quarterback Russell Wilson received his first major expansion in 2015. Wilson’s big pay increases have cost Seattle several quality starters, mainly because of their dominant defense. The same is likely to happen in Kansas City from the following season, when Patrick Mahomes is expected to play under a record extension of the contract.

The fourth quarterly rally led by Mahomes to beat the 49ers has also set the table for last year’s MVP competition and this year’s Super Bowl MVP to cash in before entering the field in 2020 as he is now eligible for extension after his third season. I think – and I bet Mahomes and his agent Leigh Steinberg too – that this deal will exceed $ 200 million in five years (after the remaining two years on his rookie deal). So we talk more than $ 40 million a year in new money.

That’s a big increase for a player with a $ 4.48 million cap number in 2019. With a large signing bonus that is expected to exceed Wilson’s $ 65 million under his most recent expansion, the Chiefs buyer can probably get a Get cap number in the $ 15 million range for next season. That number will then jump to an estimated $ 30 million in 2021 and continue from there.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach are well aware that, just like the Seahawks with Wilson, the team has benefited from the best possible cap scenario in the past two years. They had a young, elite QB that came relatively cheaply, allowing them to sign many high-paying players to join the team. We’re talking about eight digit plus cap hits for wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, tight side Travis Kelce, offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, defensive side Frank Clark and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The dynamics of the cap will soon change considerably in KC.

Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs have an expected $ 16.2 million in cap room on their way to 2020, and they are dealing with Mahomes and several top players on their way to a free agency. They also have limited free agents and exclusive players to sign up and a 2020 class to sign with those amounts that do not count towards the limit.

The best free agent for the Chiefs is their best defending player, Chris Jones. Star defender lineman said after the Super Bowl: “Next year we’ll be back for a repeat. Why wouldn’t I want to be here? I want to be Chief for life. We have the chance to become a dynasty.”

But with a price tag of more than $ 20 million a year, Jones is perhaps one of the first dominoes to be left out. His main victim could be Watkins, who has a $ 21 million cap number next season. The Chiefs were able to take a $ 7 million hit and save $ 14 million by cutting or trading it.

Watkins might be asked to take a significant pay cut to stay (with incentives to pay for production), but I expect the Chiefs to let him go and count on another speed star – second-rounder Mecole Hardman, who is six TD passes caught in his rookie year – to step up further. Watkins was an injury risk with three games missed this season, and he had only 673 regular seasons receiving yards. He was productive in the playoffs with 14 receptions for 288 yards, and he beat Richard Sherman on a 38-yard play to set up the winning TD, so he could have commercial value. But his $ 14 million salary can be a deterrent.

Two of the cornerbacks from the Chiefs, starter Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller (who is coming in a less productive season), will be free agents. Like a good run that stops linebacker in Reggie Ragland and ends defensively, Terrell Suggs and Emmanuel Ogbah, whose last 5.5 had pockets before he tore his pec muscle in week 10. A good rotating defensive tackle in Mike Pennel will hit the market. And starter guard Stefen Wisniewski also has an expiring contract.

Contract restructuring with long-term planned players such as Kelce, Hill, Clark and Mathieu may free up some necessary cap space, but that strategy has a negative impact on the road and is likely to be used sparingly.

Patrick Mahomes and Brett Veach

So it’s pretty clear that the Chiefs will lose a few starters and some quality, veteran depth, especially on defense. This will put pressure on Veach and the scouting department to top up via the concept and via a number of cheap signatures by free agents.

Hunt hopes to postpone the signing of the mega contract of Mahomes until 2021. Last week he spoke in Miami: “There will be a good time somewhere in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick. I do not want it to be out of season, but I will say that it is a priority to get it done. “

Sorry, Clark, but Steinberg doesn’t let Mahomes hit the field and play for his current 2.7 million 2020 salary, which means he risks a serious injury that could derail a potential deal of $ 200 million. He already had to cringe when Mahomes disrupted his kneecap last season in week 7 against the Broncos and missed two games with an injury that looked much worse at the time.

I can empathize with Hunt, Reid and Veach as they think about how to hold a quality-supporting cast around their 24-year-old superstar QB. That is the way of the NFL world for a top team with a mature payroll. I dealt with such a scenario with the Vikings when we came out of our season in 15-1, and then with the Titans when we were a Super Bowl team in 1999. You can’t keep everyone, and watch other teams sign free agents with a winning background.

In Tennessee, we lost our Pro Bowler Jon Runyan in the free office less than a month after the Super Bowl when the Eagles made him the best-paid assault gear of the NFL. We were too tight to compete with the offer.

The good news for the Chiefs is that they have now won one Super Bowl victory in the Mahomes era, and he is so great that they have to remain a play-off team, even if their overall roster quality declines. It will be a huge challenge for Reid and Veach to try to surpass what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider have been able to do when building a play-off caliber (but Super Bowl-shy) supporting cast around Wilson, their $ 35 million – per year QB.

Winning multiple Super Bowls instead of one of the 12 play-off teams is an extremely difficult task. The Patriots were able to do what the Seahawks could not do with great coaching and player acquisition led by Bill Belichick, plus a big assist from Tom Brady who helped the cause by accepting considerably less money than his market value.

Reid is a masterly coach and Veach leads an excellent scouting department. But they can’t expect Mahomes to get a Brady-like residence discount in his next deal. This is his first major payday with regard to NFL QB contracts, and he is not married to a rich supermodel like Gisele. Perhaps on the road he will regard it as the recommendations that accumulate for the sympathetic and charismatic player, but it will not happen in his upcoming expansion.

So, Chiefs brass, enjoy the loot of victory with the Super Bowl parade and the worship of Chiefs Nation. And then roll up your sleeves, start cracking numbers and prepare for bargain bargains and set up cheap rookies to replace the inevitable lost veterans as a result of your player being paid the fastest in the league.

Apart from the dynasty, it is indeed more difficult to stay at the top than to get in the first place.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and a former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected in 1998 as NFL Executive of the Year. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also does temporary and online media work. He acts for companies / social groups and lectures on negotiation and sports matters / sport management. He is the former chairman and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.

