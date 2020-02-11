What does Disney Corona Virus cost? - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Is the corona virus really such a big threat?

This could be Disney’s bottom line. Last month, Disney closed the Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland theme parks when the Chinese authorities tried to keep people at home to limit the spread of the outbreak. Earlier this month, the company estimated that the parks could be closed for two months, which cost Disney $ 175 million in sales.

That’s a lot of cheese, even for Mickey. If the parks were closed for two months, it would exceed the five and seven weeks that Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea were closed after the Japanese earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

But what is here in the United States? Reports of a few cases have raised national concern. I flew to Orlando a few weeks ago and saw more face masks in LAX than in all of Halloween horror nights last year. While Disney’s other theme parks around the world have remained open, the coronavirus could affect them if it leads to a global decline in tourism, as people prefer to stay home rather than take the chance to get sick on the go.

Traveling is my job. And I can’t work well when I’m sick. Therefore, it is my top priority to find ways to stay healthy while traveling. I need good information about what works and what doesn’t – no panic and rumors.

Sure, it would be wonderful if every sick person just stayed at home until they were okay. It would also be wonderful if we could change the vacation time from work or school at short notice and all flight and hotel costs in the event of illness would be fully reimbursed. But that’s not the world we live in right now, so sick people will travel.

What can the rest of us do to defend ourselves? I get a flu shot and I want everyone else who is physically capable to do the same. This also applies to all available vaccines.

Spare me the complaints about Evil Big Pharma. Hey, it is possible to believe that some of the American pharmaceutical companies are run by greedy managers who bring profits through public health … and that vaccines are well tested, safe and effective to protect human health from infectious diseases.

There is (still) no vaccine against this coronavirus and also against colds. That’s why I never drive to the airport without a pack of disinfectant wipes to clean everything on and around my airplane seat that could touch my skin.

I wipe the backrest in front of me, the storage table and the entertainment screen as well as the seat belt flap, the buckle and the armrests. If the headrest is made of vinyl, I also wipe it off. If I have the window seat, I will wipe the wall and window shadow just in case I get wet and my face is against them. Wash your hands before eating or touching your face to further limit exposure.

Hey, it worked for me. And I hope that my advice works for you too. Don’t be afraid to travel if there are good ways to protect yourself.