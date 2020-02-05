What does a literary agent do for writers?

Advertisement

If you are a writer, it is essential that you find an exceptional literary agent, as these will help you take the first step in successfully publishing your novel or book. A literary agent will find a publisher who is interested in working with your project.

If you are curious about how to get a literary agent, there are several ways to help you find the agent that suits you best. Sometimes authors and agents meet through different competitions, at writers’ conferences, through personal recommendations, etc.

Literary agents play the role of the middle person between publishers and authors or writers. Their role is to represent you, the author, and your project for potential publishers. Of course they will charge you for their services when you complete the deal.

Why are literary agents important for writers?

As a writer, creativity and focus are the most important things you need to learn how to feed and build. These are the essential things that every writer needs to be able to continue writing. Inspiration is the key and without inspiration your book or script is on hold.

There is a condition that many writers suffer from and it is known as the writer’s block. This is a nasty condition that occurs because of the lack of inspiration. Sometimes the writer’s block can be the cause of the considerably long pauses in writing. To cope with this condition, writers must rebuild their focus, but they must also find inspiration to be able to continue writing their projects.

That is one of the main reasons why every writer must have a literary agent. It is almost unthinkable for writers to search for publishers themselves. They tend to concentrate on their writing, which is difficult enough. Looking for a publisher would not benefit the writer’s inspiration and overall work success because it is not an easy task and requires skills and knowledge.

These are some of the most important things that literary agents do for writers:

1. Search for a suitable publisher

The job of every literary agent is to find a publisher for your book, but not just any publisher. It is not enough to find a publisher and then convince him to publish your book. Literary agents are well versed in finding a suitable publisher who will most likely be interested in your work, even before being asked. Professional agents already know which publishers may be interested in your work thanks to their extensive experience in these matters.

It is crucial to note that literary agents will not buy the rights to your book and sell them to publishers. They will represent you as their client for a publisher while playing the middle man role. If and when you sign the contract with the publisher, the agent receives the discount.

2. Literary agents represent the authors

Every literary agent is a writer’s advocate. Their primary task is to represent you as their customers to potential publishers, but that’s not all. The agent does not earn any money if you do not earn any money. Their primary goal is therefore to offer you the best possible deal. Agents with a good reputation usually make a 15% commission on domestic sales.

Selling your book is not the only thing they will do for you. Agents will support and encourage you, but they also keep track of deadlines and other details about your obligations as a writer. The agent’s role is to help you in every way possible so that you can complete your work on time. After all, if you do your part correctly, they will also earn more.

3. The business relationship between the agent and the author is sacred

The better you work as an author, the greater the chance that the agent will successfully sell your book to the viable publisher. A reputable agent will always consult you on everything, including advanced payments and offers that he has received from publishers. A good agent will always be at your disposal and he will suggest which deals you should consider and vice versa. A literary agent is the author’s ally and their entire business relationship must be based on this fact.

Conclusion

The business relationship between the writer and a literary agent is mutually beneficial. Both rely on each other’s work. The agent is a bridge that fills the gap between a suitable publisher and the author. Finding an excellent literary agent is the dream of every writer.