What 'Demo Lovato' by Anyone means

Demi Lovato has just played ‘Anyone’, her first new single, live on the Grammy’s for the first time. But prior to the broadcast, she explained to Zane Lowe in Apple Music’s New Music Daily show that she recorded the song four days before she was hospitalized after an overdose of drugs. They were her call for help and a symbol of where she once was and is no longer.
Lovato told Lowe:
This song was actually written and recorded very shortly before everything happened. So I recorded the vocals four days before (the overdose) … The lyrics took on a completely different meaning … You listen to it a bit and you think, how did nobody listen to this song and thought: “Let’s do this help girl. ” I even think that I took it in a state of mind in which I felt that I was fine, but I was clearly not. And I even listened back to it and I thought, “Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.” I feel like I was in denial, but then part of me knew for sure what I was singing for. I sang this song and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact. And that’s what brings us to this moment … I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song, and it was about a week after I was in the hospital and I was finally awake. And I just remembered hearing the songs I just recorded and thinking, “If there is ever a moment that I come back to this, I want to sing this song.”
Here are the full lyrics of the song to record, via Genius:
Intro:
Uh, uh
Verse 1:
I tried to talk to my piano
I tried to talk to my guitar
Spoke to my imagination
Trusted in alcohol
I tried and tried again
Told secrets until my voice was painful
Tired of an empty conversation
Because nobody hears me anymore
Pre chorus:
One hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody listens to me
Nobody listens
I spoke with shooting stars
But they are always wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
So why am I praying?
If nobody listens
Chorus:
Everyone, please send me someone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Everyone, please send me someone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Verse 2:
I craved the attention of the world
I think I’ve cried too often
I just need a little more affection
Everything to save me
Pre chorus:
One hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody listens to me
Nobody listens
I spoke with shooting stars
But they are always wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
Why am I actually praying?
If nobody listens
Chorus:
Everyone, please send me someone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Everyone, please send me someone
Oh Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Oh, everyone, I need someone
Oh, someone, I need someone
Outro:
One hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody listens to me
Nobody listens
