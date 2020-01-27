What 'Demo Lovato' by Anyone means

Advertisement

Emma McIntyreGetty Images

Demi Lovato has just played ‘Anyone’, her first new single, live on the Grammy’s for the first time. But prior to the broadcast, she explained to Zane Lowe in Apple Music’s New Music Daily show that she recorded the song four days before she was hospitalized after an overdose of drugs. They were her call for help and a symbol of where she once was and is no longer.

Lovato told Lowe:

Advertisement

This song was actually written and recorded very shortly before everything happened. So I recorded the vocals four days before (the overdose) … The lyrics took on a completely different meaning … You listen to it a bit and you think, how did nobody listen to this song and thought: “Let’s do this help girl. ” I even think that I took it in a state of mind in which I felt that I was fine, but I was clearly not. And I even listened back to it and I thought, “Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.” I feel like I was in denial, but then part of me knew for sure what I was singing for. I sang this song and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact. And that’s what brings us to this moment … I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song, and it was about a week after I was in the hospital and I was finally awake. And I just remembered hearing the songs I just recorded and thinking, “If there is ever a moment that I come back to this, I want to sing this song.”

Here are the full lyrics of the song to record, via Genius:

Intro:

Uh, uh

Verse 1:



I tried to talk to my piano

I tried to talk to my guitar

Spoke to my imagination

Trusted in alcohol

I tried and tried again

Told secrets until my voice was painful

Tired of an empty conversation

Because nobody hears me anymore

Pre chorus:



One hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody listens to me

Nobody listens

I spoke with shooting stars

But they are always wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

So why am I praying?

If nobody listens

Chorus:



Everyone, please send me someone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Everyone, please send me someone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone



Verse 2:

I craved the attention of the world

I think I’ve cried too often

I just need a little more affection

Everything to save me

Pre chorus:



One hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody listens to me

Nobody listens

I spoke with shooting stars

But they are always wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

Why am I actually praying?

If nobody listens

Chorus:



Everyone, please send me someone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Everyone, please send me someone

Oh Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Oh, everyone, I need someone

Oh, someone, I need someone



Outro:

One hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody listens to me

Nobody listens

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor on ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

Advertisement