What confuses humpback whales? A food chain knotted by climate change

Advertisement

Karin Forney remembers when an unusual number of humpback whales appeared in Monterey Bay a few winters ago. She could see her out of her window – so close to the surf that kayakers could literally paddle towards her.

But with this delightful arrival came an alarming number of humps caught in fishing gear that cut their flesh and often resulted in death. This sudden crisis confused scientists, fishermen and animal rights groups.

Advertisement

“We switched from practically no humpback whale involvement to one every week – and then we were deployed practically every day at peak times in spring 2016,” said Forney, an applied marine ecologist at NOAA Fisheries, coded to support the rescue efforts.

“The whales just kept going.”

In a study published on Monday, a team of scientists solved the puzzle. They showed how a dramatic change in the marine ecosystem, reinforced by an ever-warming planet, can trigger a domino effect across California.

An unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Ocean, the so-called “blob”, had brought anchovy and other hump food closer to the coast – exactly where most Dungeness crab fishermen set up their gear. The crab season, on the other hand, had been unusually delayed, so that fishing did not peak until the whales came into town.

“The timing of everything is so sensitive from an ecosystem perspective,” said Jarrod Santora, lead author of the study and ecosystem oceanographer at NOAA Fisheries and UC Santa Cruz. “We could have prevented this perfect storm in 2016 if we had this ecosystem science and a communication system.”

Crab fishermen load traps onto their boat at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

The sea is already a complicated place to live and it doesn’t get any easier. The frequency of ocean heat waves has doubled since 1982, and recent reports have found that global sea temperatures in 2019 were the warmest in decades – a trend that has continued over the past decade.

The chemistry of water itself acidifies to an alarming degree – the cost of relying on our oceans to absorb so much heat and carbon from the world.

After the blob, which took place in 2014 and overwhelmed marine life for three years, the scientists documented the largest toxic algal bloom on the west coast. Malnourished sea lions were washed ashore, another study confirmed, and more than half a million seabirds died of starvation across the coast of California to the Gulf of Alaska.

Monday’s study, published in the journal Nature Communications, brought together different scientists and data sources to get a larger picture of the California ecosystem.

Humpback whales eat both krill and anchovies, depending on what is available. Krill usually thrives in deeper and colder waters – and with the typical currents along the California coast.

But in the blob years, there was very little krill to eat for the whales, and the few anchovies available were pressed in coastal areas, which scientists call habitat compression. Humpback whales followed these groups of anchovies to shallower and shallower waters, particularly in Monterey, Point Reyes and Half Moon Bay.

A young humpback whale involved in fishing equipment is released in Monterey Bay a few days after it was first discovered by a fisherman.

(Marine Life Studies Whale Entanglement Team via Associated Press)

Tangle involvement increased from 2014 to 2015, but then, in 2016, a domo acid outbreak (also thanks to the blob) kept crab fishing closed until the first week of April – instead of the usual launch date in mid-November.

This, as Santora calls it, intensified the encounter of the whales, which were forced to feed in smaller concentrations closer to the coast – exactly where the main crab fishing grounds are. By 2016 there were more than 50 complications recorded, he said, “and that’s just amazing.”

“In the past, we always said,” My God, we’re not lucky that crab fishing is mostly November through February, maybe March, and the whales are only here from March through November, “said Forney, the NOAA Researcher at Monterey Bay, who was also the author of the study.

But more and more fishermen, she said, stay with crabs until June. Salmon fishing, which many switched to in February, has become less reliable in this changing world.

John Mellor, who mainly fishes for crabs in San Francisco, strives to do more science and coordination to protect all of the marine life that makes California special.

“I’ve been fishing for 40 years and things have changed so drastically since 2013, 2014 … it was profound,” he said. “Suddenly the water was 10 degrees hotter, the feed was disturbed and the whale patterns were disturbed, and it caused this whole chain reaction.”

Industry – the most valuable fishery in California – took this very seriously, he said. “People use best practices, such as not using a slack rope or additional buoys on the surface.”

Tensions were high amid a recent lawsuit launched by the Center for Biological Diversity that threatened to limit crab fishing. A conservation plan is currently being drawn up to deal with these relationships between the seas.

The crab fishermen are cautious and decided to start this season a bit later, Mellor said, because whales were still appearing in San Francisco. “If we only had one or two involved, it could have resulted in the season being closed year round. “

They have lost the profitable Thanksgiving rush and the most productive time for crab fishing – when they are just out of their molt. However, Mellor said it is in everyone’s best interest to pay attention to the balance of the ocean.

Humpback whales, known for their energetic leaps out of the water, are popular with whale watchers along the legendary California coast.

(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Mellor is part of a dedicated “hot air crew” of scientists, fishermen, environmentalists and conservation officers who gathered as the complications increased. Santora’s and Forney’s study provided the scientific basis for this working group, which developed tools to better anticipate and avoid complications.

Many say that this group, which was urgently convened by the State Marine Protection Council and representatives of wildlife and fisheries in 2015, represents the future of ocean management: eliminating differences, exchanging field notes, compiling all different data streams and finding out how diverse they overlap problems. Reported complications have dropped since then, but still remain higher than before.

Scientists are currently developing a website that will use all of the data to predict the areas where whales are most likely to feed off the west coast. Crab fishermen could then decide where and where to put their traps. Regulators could call when fishing should be opened or closed.

The use of these new tools and thinking about the ecosystem as a whole – instead of the traditional approach of focusing on one species or species at a time – will help everyone to get used to faster and more frequent changes in the marine environment.

According to Paige Berube of the Ocean Protection Council, they have created a framework for assessing and managing risks in a way that protects both ecological and economic needs.

“We can protect biodiversity, protect whales and sea turtles,” she said, “and also ensure that we continue to do thriving commercial fishing that is iconic for our coastal California identity.”

Advertisement