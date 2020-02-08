What channel is Duke vs. on? UNC today? Time, TV schedule & live stream for rivalry game 2020

Advertisement

The biggest rivalry in college basketball is back for a new edition, because number 7 Duke is taking it up in North Carolina at the legendary Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Although this year’s games may not have the usual big implications, there is plenty at stake every time the Blue Devils and Tar Heels take the floor at the opposite ends.

Duke has lived up to its preseason hype, starting in 19-3 with victories over Michigan State and Kansas. North Carolina has meanwhile come across one of the worst starts in program history, thanks to injuries, horribly offensive play and a variety of inconsistencies.

Although a bid offer could be out of reach of UNC, a win over Duke would wash away, which was a tumultuous few months for the Roy Williams team. Here’s everything to know how to handle Duke vs.. Watch UNC on Saturday, including start time and TV channel.

What time does Duke vs. start? UNC?

Date: Saturday, February 8

Saturday, February 8 Time: 6 p.m. ET

Tipoff at the Dean Smith Center is set to 6 p.m. ET Saturday night at Chapel Hill. Duke last won in North Carolina in 2016.

Duke vs. UNC TV channel, live stream

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: WatchESPN app

The Duke vs. UNC game is broadcast nationwide on ESPN and can be streamed live via the WatchESPN app.

How many are tickets?

Finding a cheap ticket for UNC vs. it will not be easy. Duke on Saturday. Starting Friday night, the cheapest ticket on StubHub is over $ 100, while most available tickets from Vivid Seats are over $ 600. The lowest tickets from SeatGeek are around $ 250 and the individual tickets from TicketMaster are almost sold out.

UNC vs. Duke of all time

North Carolina leads the all-time series, 139-112. Over the last 100 head-to-head matchups, the Tar Heels and Blue Devils have split the matchups 50 to 50 while they scored 7,746 points each.

Lots of history

From the start of the season, UNC is third on the list of all-time victories with 2,261 wins and Duke in fourth place with 2,176 wins. Duke of UNC has won 17 of the last 23 ACC tournament championships.

Duke vs. UNC: Who has more national championships?

The blue blood programs have won 36 Final Fours and won 11 national championships, the most recent being the Tar Heels in 2017. North Carolina has a small lead with six national championships compared to the five from Duke. The Blue Devils have won two since 2010, but UNC has the most recent title from 2017.

North Carolina: 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017

Duke: 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015

History of the rivalry between UNC and Duke

Below are the results of the last 10 meetings between Duke and North Carolina, including the late season.

Date

score

Place

Leading scorer

March 9, 2019

UNC, 79-70

Dean Smith Center

RJ Barrett (Duke) – 26 points

February 20, 2019

UNC, 88-72

Cameron Indoor Stadium

Luke Maye (UNC) – 30 points

March 9, 2018

UNC, 74-69

Brooklyn, N.Y. (ACC tournament)

Gary Trent Jr. (Duke) – 20 points

March 3, 2018

Duke, 74, 64

Cameron Indoor Stadium

Marvin Bagley III (Duke) – 21 points

February 8, 2018

UNC, 82, 78

Dean Smith Center

Joel Berry II (UNC) – 21 points

March 10, 2017

Duke, 93-83

Brooklyn, N.Y. (ACC tournament)

Jayson Tatum (Duke) – 24 points

March 4, 2017

UNC, 90-83

Dean Smith Center

Luke Kennard (UNC) – 28 points

February 9, 2017

Duke, 86-78

Cameron Indoor Stadium

Grayson Allen (Duke) – 25 points

March 5, 2016

UNC, 76-72

Cameron Indoor Stadium

Grayson Allen (Duke) – 29 points

February 17, 2016

Duke, 74-73

Dean Smith Center

Brice Johnson (UNC) – 29 points