What changes the day after the Brexit?

BRUSSELS, Belgium – At midnight on Friday, January 24 – 1,317 days after British voters decided to leave the European Union – Brexit will finally come into being. What will change on 1 February?

Not much in the beginning. Daily activities between the United Kingdom and the EU will continue as before during a transition period of 11 months until the end of the year.

This allows London and Brussels to negotiate new arrangements to steer future relations, but in the meantime there are some practical changes.

No way back

In theory, the British government can revoke its decision to leave the European Union at any time until Friday evening (2300 GMT), as if nothing had happened.

But from that moment there is no turning back, the union would have lost one of its largest and richest states, the first to ever stop the project.

The EU will therefore lose 66 million inhabitants – with a population of around 446 million – together with 5.5% of its land mass.

If Britain ever decides to want to go back, then this is a matter for EU accession procedures, just like any external applicant.

The settings

In Brussels, the reduction of the Union Jack outside the European Parliament will symbolize a concrete change: Britain is out of the union and a “third country”.

It will have no MEPs. 73 Britons chosen in May will leave. 46 of the seats will be reserved for future EU members and 27 will be allocated to under-represented countries.

Great Britain no longer has the right to appoint a senior official to the European Commission, although London did not do this last year and its seat is already vacant.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will no longer be invited to summit meetings of the European Council of Leaders, and ministers will no longer attend meetings of the EU Council.

As non-EU citizens, the British are not eligible for high bureaucratic posts in Brussels, but many have already received dual nationality and residence rights.

However, Britain will continue to pay in the EU budget as the second largest net contribution after Germany until the end of the transition.

Citizen’s rights

According to the United Nations, around 1.2 million British citizens live in other EU countries, mainly in Spain, Ireland, France, Germany and Italy.

And according to the British statistics office, another 2.9 million citizens of other EU countries live in Great Britain, around 4.6% of the population.

Under the withdrawal agreement signed by both parties, both sets of expatriates initially retain the rights that they had before Brexit to work and reside in their host country.

But British in Europe and EU citizens in the UK may have to register with the authorities and individual member states will set up their own procedures.

Free movement applies until the end of the transition. Afterwards, the withdrawal treaty says that EU nationals can stay in the UK if they continue to work.

The UK Government has said it intends to put an end to “freedom of movement” for future EU arrivals, and exact details of mutual rights will be negotiated after the Brexit.

The negotiations

Britain has of course negotiated for years with the Brexit task force of the European Commission, officially Michel Barnier, about the conditions for his departure.

But these negotiations will change after Friday, when the “Article 50” procedure in the European Treaty ends and the UK becomes a third country.

The UK nevertheless remains subject to EU law and the European Court of Justice until the end of the transition and in all rulings in cases pending before the final departure.

Barnier is in talks with EU member states to establish a negotiating mandate for a trade agreement to settle trade relations between channels after the transition.

This is then worked out with British officials in the same way as Europe’s free trade agreements with other third countries, such as Canada or Singapore.

Unlike the UK-Commission withdrawal agreement, ratified by EU members, the trade agreement must be approved by more than 30 national and regional parliaments. – Rappler.com

