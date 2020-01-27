What causes the deep sea layer that played a role in the crash of the Kobe Bryant helicopter?

Advertisement

On Sunday morning, when Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter accident near Calabasas, there was a thick layer of sea and thick fog that covered part of the area.

The conditions were the result of a worsening cold front crossing the wet northwest river area, causing low clouds to accumulate on the northern slopes of Ventura and the mountains of LA County. There were showers in the north and the clouds that penetrated the coastal valleys were so thick that it drizzled on the coast and in the nearby foothills, according to the National Weather Service. A webcam on Oat Mountain, northwest of Porter Ranch, indicated that the sea layer was 3,000 feet thick.

What causes the sea layer?

Ocean stratus clouds form when winds above the Pacific mix moist surface air upwards into the atmosphere. The air cools down as you climb, which is important because colder air contains less water vapor than warm air. When the relative humidity reaches 100%, the water vapor condenses in tiny droplets of liquid to form tiny condensation nuclei, which can be sea salt from the surf or spray, and even tiny amounts of iodine from seaweed.

A strong inversion layer is required for the sea layer clouds to form and form a lid that prevents them from rising into the atmosphere. Relatively cold sea water temperatures cool the air near the surface and form a strong contrast to warmer air in the atmosphere. This layer of warm air is the inversion layer and creates a cap that limits the vertical extent of mixing near the surface.

Winds blowing from west to east move these ocean clouds towards the California coast. This horizontal movement is called advection. Cooling continues while the air is passed over cold water. When it reaches the coast, it has to rise with increasing land height, which causes additional cooling and cloud formation. The site channels the stratus clouds transmitted by the wind through gorges and valleys – the same routes that are used for highways like the 101 freeway. The clouds spread inland until they hit a barrier in the form of hills and mountains that rise higher than the clouds. Hills and valleys on the coast are then covered by deep clouds and fog. Fog is just a cloud that is in contact with the ground.

(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

At the time of the helicopter crash, Van Nuys Airport reported an upper limit of 1,300 to 1,400 feet, but some areas around Calabasas are higher, so some of them are likely to be covered by the base of the sea clouds. Dense, spotty fog has also been reported in the region. These factors would cause poor visibility and could cause spatial disorientation for someone operating an aircraft.

The depth of the sea layer clouds usually increases around sunrise, then the clouds dissolve as the day progresses and the sun rises higher in the sky. The sun warms the atmosphere above the clouds, and the sunlight that penetrates it warms the country. Land heats up faster than water, and the warming air rising from the surface mixes with the cloud layer. When the cloudy air warms up, its relative humidity drops below 100% and the water droplets begin to convert to water vapor – because warmer air can absorb more water vapor. In other words, the cloud evaporates. Warm, dry winds above the clouds can speed up this process. A deeper sea layer takes more time for warmer or drier air to evaporate the clouds.

