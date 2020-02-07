What can you expect from WWE SmackDown this week?

Advertisement

WWE has a full show for Friday Night SmackDown this week. We don’t have any confirmed games yet, but there are some big challenges.

Goldberg will be on the show this week. We’re about to find out who’s coming next and there’s a big rumor about who he might be facing at the Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27th.

The dirt sheet returns for a live in-ring segment this week. John Morrison promised to return the old dirty sheet so that it could be something special.

Firefly Fun House will also be returning this week. We have no idea what he’s going to say, but Super ShowDown could be The Fiend’s next target. It will be very interesting if Wyatt’s next promo is aimed at a recurring WWE Hall of Famer.

Daniel Bryan will also have an in-ring segment. He will speak his play after a strap-match defeat with The Fiend at the Royal Rumble, in which his back was completely destroyed by the Universal Champion.

All of this and more is expected tonight.