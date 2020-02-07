What can people do if they are injured by defective products?

Advertisement

If you are injured in an accident at home or on the road, your first priority must always be your own health and safety and that of everyone around you. If your child is injured, make sure that he first gets the medical help he needs.

If you are sure that everything is going well, you can take the time to find out what went wrong to make the injury happen. Accidents happen all the time, but sometimes they are caused by problems that are completely out of our control, such as defective products.

If you are indeed injured by a defective product, you may be eligible for compensation for the injuries sustained by a claim for a defective product.

Advertisement

Collect proof

With some dangerous and defective products, the defect is clear. An object can explode, cause a fire or fail to do what it was designed for. However, some defects are not that easy to identify. If a child experiences an unusual injury or rash after playing with a particular toy, it is difficult to be sure why. It is just as difficult when a car accident is partly caused by a defect.

Whether or not the defect is clear, it is always worth investigating. If you believe that the injury was caused by a specific product or device, you can start building your case by collecting evidence.

Write down yourself what happened, get statements from others and take pictures of the accident site and everyone involved. The sooner you do all this, the better.

Different types of defects

To make a claim and win your damage in a defective product case, you must prove that you have incurred significant costs and suffering as a result of the injury and that the product was defective in any way that caused the injury.

A defect can be something that went wrong during the production process or during shipment. It is possible that someone made a mistake and that the product should not have been shipped or sold in its state.

Some errors also arise from design errors. Cases like this can be harder to prove. The third type of defect is when the problem is not necessarily in the product, but in insufficient or confusing instructions or warnings. If the mistakes are publicly recognized, or if there are other people who are also hurt by the same mistakes, your case is much easier to win.

Find a lawyer

The South Carolina Code of Law – Chapter 73 is designed to protect you against manufacturers and stores selling dangerous products. However, when it comes to proving your claim, things can become more difficult.

While others are trying to give their opinion, lawyers with experience in product liability will be your best and most reliable source to evaluate your case and help you find your fair compensation. They know how the laws work and can help you document the incident and collect the evidence you need.