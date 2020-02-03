Westworld Solid, EPs Talk Season 3 Theme, Viewer Gripes and a change that is as bittersweet as it is

Advertisement

If HBOs Westworld’s first two seasons were about reminiscence, then season three is “mostly about the future,” said government producer Jonathan Nolan when he and his colleague Lisa Pleasure, the EP of Comedian-Con, said on Saturday 2019 from TVLine, stopped by Evan Rachel Wooden and Thandie Newton as well as the new permanent member Aaron Paul (Breaking Dangerous).

Season 3 of the science fiction drama, which won’t be coming back until 2020, could also be a little more concerned with viewer complaints, confused by the complexity of season two. “We tried to limit the aperture through which we see the world through the hosts,” says Pleasure. “So the nature of the revelations might change, even if they are (still) fully anchored. What would the hosts understand … and what could they misunderstand?”

The group’s meeting with TVLine’s president, Michael Ausiello, also includes Wooden’s reopening regarding the move to season three, which she finds to be “bittersweet” and exciting character, and Newton reassures his followers that Westworld, regardless of what the trailer made you suspect, it will still really feel like Westworld. “It just grabs you,” she promised.

To listen to the dialog, press PLAY in the video above and then press the feedback. What are you hoping for season 3?