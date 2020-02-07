Advertisement

Westpac knew that his ability to fight financial crime was inadequate two years before the November trial when the authorities accused him of 23 million violations, including permission to pay for child exploitation in the Philippines.

The risk that the bank would violate anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws (AML-CTF) was unacceptably high and the bank had accepted that it needed to improve its systems. This was announced by the supervisory authority in a secret report from the accounting firm EY in London in 2017.

Labor Senator Deborah O’Neill read parts of the report on Friday during an audit of the auditors, based on objections from Westpac executives and warnings from committee chair Liberal James Paterson.

O’Neill also verbally abused Westpac for refusing to provide the committee with a laundry list of documents that they requested on January 28, and only informed the committee of his position on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The report was prepared by EY for the Australian regulator (Apra) to enable Westpac to comply with a regulatory standard (CPS 220) that requires the establishment of monitoring and risk mitigation systems.

O’Neill said, “EY’s overall conclusion was that the design of Westpac’s risk management framework overall was appropriate, proportionate, and in part effective for an institution of Westpac’s size and complexity.”

However, EY found that “risk identification, assessment and management for non-financial risks was assessed as partially effective and partially appropriate”.

“Westpac has found that financial crime is an area in need of improvement,” the report said.

She continued, “The risk of violating AML-CTF commitments has sometimes been inadequate. We note that there have been issues in several countries that reflect increased regulatory expectations and Westpac’s understanding that current AML-CTF- Skills need to be improved. “

“Out of appetite” is a term that means that the risk of a law violation was greater than what the bank’s management was willing to accept.

“Westpac is investing in the introduction of a new transaction monitoring system to improve its ability to fight financial crime,” said O’Neill, who emerged from the report.

Westpac’s chief risk officer, David Stephen, who demonstrated the hearing, repeatedly complained that the report had been made confidential to the committee.

He and Acting CFO Gary Thursby declined to answer most of O’Neill’s questions on the grounds that Westpac had been subjected to multiple investigations and trials for the violations.

Australian financial intelligence service Austrac initiated a lawsuit against Westpac on November 20 last year for alleged violations, which brought the bank’s share price into a steep fall.

While most of Austrac’s reported 23 million violations relate to the processing of international money orders, the regulator also claimed that it had failed to keep a dozen customers from making more than 3,000 low-value payments to the Philippines that were in line with the exploitation of children.

These customers included six who had repeatedly traveled to the Philippines or Southeast Asia, and one who had previously been convicted of child abuse said Austrac in court files.

The lawsuit resulted in former board chairman Brian Hartzer, chairman Lindsay Maxsted and non-executive director Ewen Crouch, responsible for risk monitoring, from resigning.

Thursby has been appointed to his current position as a temporary replacement for Peter King, who will act as CEO until a new boss is found.

O’Neill angered the bank for not working with the committee, saying that despite its ability to order legions of lawyers, it had not properly filed a request for immunity of public interest against the submission of documents.

“Your lawyer just doesn’t understand Parliament’s right to request this information,” she said to Stephen and Thursby.

Stephen apologized for the delay in Westpac’s letter on Thursday evening.

“In retrospect, this communication was not appropriate,” he said.

O’Neill had requested documents, including all of the draft EY report and information about subsequent remedial efforts.

The drafts may be significant as the Royal Financial Services Commission heard allegations that AMP was putting pressure on Clayton Utz law firm to change a review it did for the company.

In a Thursday evening letter received from Guardian Australia, Westpac said that it had received a draft EY report on June 30, 2017, “to allow the factual accuracy of the report to be verified.”

She said she had “corrected factual inaccuracies”, “asked for clarification of the wording in the report when EY’s wording was not clear or additional context was needed” and “provided additional information and evidence to EY to ensure that it did Report and its recommendations are correct based on a comprehensive assessment of Westpac’s current risk framework and practices ”.