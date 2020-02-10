Westminster Dog Show prize money: How much will the winners earn in 2020?

Advertisement

Participating in the Westminster Dog Show is a labor of love.

The winning dogs at the Westminster Dog Show receive no money, and neither do their owners.

In case it was not already clear, showing dogs is rather cost-effective.

Here’s everything to know about the prize money from the Westminster Dog Show for 2020, including how much it costs to participate in the competition and buy tickets.

Westminster Dog Show wallet for 2020

There is no money on the line at the Westminster Dog Show. In fact, most dog shows don’t reward prize money, but that doesn’t stop human participants from spending up to $ 250,000 a year to participate.

How much does the winner of Best in Show earn?

The dog that wins Best in Show is probably a very good boy or girl, but that doesn’t mean he earns money. The Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show usually participates later in some of the more lucrative dog shows later in the year, including the AKC National Championship, which awards $ 50,000 to its champion.

Who won the Westminster Dog Show in 2019?

Kingarthur Van Foliny Home (also known as “King”), a wire fox terrier, won Best in Show in 2019. Like its owner, Victor Malzoni Jr., King received no money for the honor.

How much does it cost to take a dog to the Westminster Dog Show?

According to GOBankingRates, the registration fee for the Westminster Dog Show is $ 100. Of course, most costs for owning and competing a show dog are outside the admission fees. The dogs themselves are extremely expensive to own and maintain.

How much does a ticket for the Westminster Dog Show cost?

Prices vary depending on the event and the day. For some weekend events, prices are as low as $ 22 for adults and $ 10 for children. But for major events on Monday and Tuesday evenings it costs $ 40 per night (or $ 75 for both nights) for general admission and $ 65 per night for reserved seats in Madison Square Garden.