Westminster Dog Show 2020 dates, TV schedule, live stream, list of previous winners

The 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place at the weekend and ends with the most important events on Monday and Tuesday.

Set in Madison Square Garden – since 1877 – it is the largest and most prestigious dog show in the United States. For those who can’t reach New York, the main events from 10-11 February are mainly broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Unlike last year, the National Geographic channel will not broadcast coverage of dog shows.

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about the 144th performance of the Westminster Dog Show, including a full TV schedule and a history of previous winners. You can follow live updates and results of Sporting News from the main event here on Monday and Tuesday.

TV schedule Westminster Dog Show 2020

Monday, February 10, 2020

Event

Time

TV / streaming channel

Breed assessment (Terrier, Non-Sporting and Toy breeds)

8.30 a.m. ET – 4.30 p.m. ET

Fox Sports app

Prior junior handler

8.30 a.m. ET – 4.30 p.m. ET

Fox Sports app

Variety assessment (selected coverage)

1:00 pm ET

FS2

Pre-show programming

7-7: 30 pm ET

FS1

Group competitions (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding groups)

7.30 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

FS1

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Event

Time

TV / streaming channel

Variety assessment (sporting and working varieties)

8.30 a.m. ET – 4.30 p.m. ET

Fox Sports app

Prior junior handler

8.30 a.m. ET – 4.30 p.m. ET

Fox Sports app

Variety assessment (select coverage)

1:00 pm ET

FS2

Pre-show programming

7-7: 30 pm ET

FS1

Group competitions (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding Groups), Best in Show

7.30 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

FS1

How to stream the Westminster Dog Show live

The Westminster Dog Show will be shown online this year via the Fox Sports app.

Westminster Dog Show events program

Here is the full daily events program of the Westminster Kennel Club, along with a television schedule for Monday and Tuesday. Below you will find detailed information about selected events.

(All times to the east)

Masters Agility Championship

The Masters Agility Championship event takes place on Saturday, February 8 at Pier 94. The preliminaries will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the final will take place between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Masters Obedience Championship

The Masters Obedience Championship takes place on Sunday 9 February from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on Pier 94.

Westminster Dog Show

The main event starts on Monday 10 February and lasts until 11 February. The day sessions take place from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. at Pier 94 on both days. The evening sessions take place in Madison Square Garden from 19:30 to 11:30, with Best in Show on Tuesday, February 11.

What is the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is an annual event with nearly 3,000 dogs. The benched show of all varieties is held in Madison Square Garden.

The dogs that participate are sorted into groups based on their breed. These groups are dog, toy, non-sporting, sporting, working, herding and terrier. The group winners will advance to the Best in Show competition.

The show also includes the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championships held in New York at Piers 92 & 94 that same week.

History of the Westminster Dog Show

The origin of the event can be traced back to the inaugural show in 1877 at Gilmore’s Garden (the predecessor of Madison Square Garden) in New York. 1,201 dogs participated in the event that lasted for four days.

The name “Westminster” comes from a former hotel in Manhattan, where a group of sporting gentlemen used to collect and exchange stories. They eventually formed the Westminster Kennel Club and the world’s largest dog show was born.

The show dates from before the invention of the light bulb, the car and the building of the Brooklyn Bridge. It is also the second-longest continuous sports event in the United States. The Kentucky Derby is only being performed for two years.

Westminster Dog Show winners

Although the event itself has been held annually since 1877, the Best in Show Prize has been awarded since 1907. The Terrier group has won the prize 47 times, most of each group. The Sporting group has the second largest win in 18.

Previous Best in Show winners

Year

Winner

Variety

Group

2006

Sundance Kid by Rocky Top

Bull Terrier (colored)

Terrier

2007

Diamond Jim from Felicity

Spaniel (English Springer)

Sporting

2008

K-Run’s Park Me In First

Beagle (15 inch)

Dog

2009

Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee

Sussex Spaniel

Sporting

2010

Roundtown Mercedes from Maryscot

Scottish Terrier

Terrier

2011

Foxcliffe Hickory Wind

Scottish Deerhound

Dog

2012

Palacegarden Malachy

Pekingese toys

Toys

2013

Banana Joe V Tani Kazari

Affenpinscher

Toys

2014

Afterall Painting The Sky

Fox Terrier (wire)

Terrier

2015

Tashtins search for problems

Beagle (15 inch)

Dog

2016

California Journey by Garbonita

Pointer (short-haired)

Sporting

2017

Lockenhaus’ Rumor Has It V Kenlyn

German shepherd

Herding

2018

The only thing Belle Creek cares about is love

Bichon Frize

Non-sporting

2019

Kingarthur Van Foliny Home

Fox Terrier (wire)

Terrier