Indian Railways’ Western Railway Zone sold a record 5.5 lakh of digital tickets in one day using the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app, taking a big step towards digitization.

A statement by the Western Railway said that on February 3, 2020, 5.5 lakh passengers booked their tickets through the UTS app, accounting for 11.03% of the total number of suburban passengers who drove on their suburban section that day namely 50,28,043 passengers.

The mobile UTS app is becoming increasingly popular with rail travelers, as more and more users are viewing the relevant data.

In November 2018, the average active user per day was 1.24 lakh and in January 2020 it was 3.39 lakh, an official spokesman for the Western Railway said.

The aim of the introduction of the UTS Mobile App is to promote digital ticketing mode, promote self-ticketing and ensure that passengers can buy tickets without having to deal with the queues.

In order to publicize the use of the UTS app, the Westbahn has carried out rigorous campaigns at all train stations to inform the commuters about the benefits and advantages (including a 5% bonus on every top-up amount). Students from various universities were also involved to draw attention to the UTS app.

Some of the key features of the UTS app:

■ Easy and free to download from the Google Play Store, iOS or Windows App Store.

■ All non-reserved tickets and season tickets can be booked.

■ Simplified app with the “quick booking” option.

■ Options for paperless tickets and paper tickets (via ATVM or the booking window) available.

Card payments can be made easily via the integrated “R-Wallet” or via Paytm, Mobikwik, Freecharge.

■ “R-Wallet” can be charged easily from all non-suburban UTS booking windows and online on the website www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in via any debit card, net banking and UPI mode.

