Westbrooks 41 points missiles miss Lakers

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Houston Rockets, fueled by 41 points from Russell Westbrook, were late on Thursday, February 6 (Friday, February 7, Philippine time) to the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-111, the Western Conference led by the NBA to shock.

Anthony Davis shook off a sprained right index finger and led the Lakers with 32 points.

LeBron James added 18 for Los Angeles, which left much of the night behind, but still had a 108-105 lead over Avery Bradley’s pullover pullover with 4:57.

The Rockets ended the game with a 16: 3 run to score their fourth consecutive win.

Their small-ball lineup – with no one taller than 6 feet – was more than a game for Los Angeles.

Striker Robert Covington, who was taken over by the Timberwolves from the Rockets this week, dropped two three points and produced a key block when Houston reached the goal.

Russ has completed 20,000 PTS @ russwest44 careers and receives 41 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST in the @ HoustonRockets win at Staples Center! #OneMission pic.twitter.com/RXL38u1onu

– NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2020

Eric Gordon scored 15 points for the Rockets, James Harden had a relatively quiet night with 14 points and Covington with 14. Six Houston players had double-digit results.

“You got some hard knocks on the track,” said Davis, who added 13 rebounds for the Lakers. “We made some costly sales, we didn’t get the passports we normally do, and it hurt when they got out in the transition and we didn’t go well together – they let us pay.”

James added 18 points, 15 assists and 9 rebounds and Danny Green and Bradley each scored 15 goals for Los Angeles, whose lead at the Western Conference over the LA Clippers is only 2 1/2 games.

“Kobe was a mentor, a friend, a brother to me and every time I step on this floor, he definitely runs out.”

—Russell Westbrook on Kobe after his 41-point game in LA pic.twitter.com/c3haw2Vwye

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2020

In Milwaukee, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo achieved a dominant performance with 36 points and 20 rebounds when the Bucks avenged Christmas Day’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-101 win.

Antetokounmpo, who also handed out 6 assists, had 19 points and 10 rebounds before half-time when the league-leading bucks took their 12th win in 13 games.

The “Greek Freak” scored his fifth consecutive game with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds – the first NBA player since the 1985/86 season to put together such a series.

“It’s crazy,” said Antetokounmpo. “I’m happy that we win and play well.

“But I can do a lot better. I can be smarter. I can be sharper. I can do better passes, take three-point and two-point shots. That’s the attitude I have.”

OH. MY. GIANNIS. pic.twitter.com/AQiV4acdoi

– NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2020

Khris Middleton added 20 points and Eric Bledsoe threw in 14 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for the goats, who improved to 44-7 and scored their 29th double-digit win of the season.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 25 points.

Joel Embiid added 19 points and 11 rebounds, but never found a good attack rhythm – he only shot 6 out of 26 shots from the field.

Ben Simmons had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists, but the Sixers’ street fighting continued.

With a 31-21 overall record, the 76ers are only 9-19 away.

Pelicans beat bulls

New Orleans newcomer Zion Williamson made another impressive appearance in his injury-delayed debut season, taking 9 points out of 11 on the way to 21 points in the pelicans’ 125:11 win against the Bulls in Chicago.

Williamson was a strength in the fight against a Bulls team that missed his two defenders in Wendell Carter and Kris Dunn. (WATCH: Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball for a smooth gang-oop)

The pelicans shot 56.3% of the field and led 103-81 into the fourth quarter. Her biggest worry at night was a right ankle injury for Brandon Ingram, who scored 15 points in 21 minutes but left the game in the middle of the third half.

The Knicks won a nail biter in New York, where RJ Barrett returned from an injury in nine games and scored 12 points in a 105-103 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Knicks led 13 in the first half and 10 in the fourth quarter.

Julius Randle, who led the Knicks with 22 points, gave New York a 4:59 point lead and a 98-96 jump shot forever. – Rappler.com