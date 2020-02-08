Advertisement

A man who has worked in the West Metro Fire Protection District for 18 years has died from work-related cancer.

Dan Moran, who served as a firefighter and paramedic, died on Friday, according to tweets from West Metro. They said Moran retired in 2018 due to cancer-related complications.

Moran leaves behind a woman and two daughters.

“During his time with us, he touched many lives and our community is better for Dan’s service,” West Metro said in a tweet. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moran family, his wife Jenn and two daughters, Taylor and Madyson.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 met with Moran and his family in 2018 as he was preparing for the surgery while his teenage daughter was preparing for the prom.

Memorial services are still pending.

With a heavy heart, the men and women of West Metro Fire Rescue announce the death of fireman / medic Dan Moran. Dan passed away with his family last night. Dan was hired as a firefighter at West Metro in 2000 and served for 18 years. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/A6uSP9dSYe

– WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 8, 2020

