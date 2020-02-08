Advertisement

A man who has worked in the West Metro Fire Protection District for 18 years has died from work-related cancer.

Advertisement

Dan Moran, who served as a firefighter and paramedic, died on Friday, according to tweets from West Metro. They said Moran retired in 2018 due to cancer-related complications.

Moran is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“During his time with us, he touched many lives and our community is better for Dan’s service,” West Metro said in a tweet. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moran family, his wife Jenn and two daughters, Taylor and Madyson.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 met with Moran and his family in 2018 as he was preparing for the surgery while his teenage daughter was preparing for the prom.

Memorial services are still pending.

With a heavy heart, the men and women of West Metro Fire Rescue announce the death of fireman / medic Dan Moran. Dan passed away with his family last night. Dan was hired as a firefighter at West Metro in 2000 and served for 18 years. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/A6uSP9dSYe

– WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 8, 2020

Alert me