Wendy's new 2020 breakfast menu includes some unique options

With a new addition to its menu, Wendy’s offers you something to wake up to. Thanks to the new breakfast options, you can try some classic Wendy’s flavors. Wendy’s new breakfast menu for 2020 will be available soon and includes a breakfast sandwich with six strips of bacon.

On Monday March 2nd, Wendy’s new permanent breakfast menu will be launched in restaurants nationwide. Selected locations have already served breakfast. However, to celebrate the full launch, the chain is announcing some new products. To delight fans, Wendy’s announced his new breakfast menu with a little shadow that McDonald’s is throwing away and wrote, “Hey @ McDonalds, roast us.” Wendy then shared the real news: “Yeah, we wouldn’t wake up for breakfast either. Don’t worry, there will be something worth waking up on on March 2nd.”

One of the things that are dropped is the breakfast bacon, a breakfast sandwich stacked with eggs, a sausage patty, two slices of American cheese, and * six * strips of smoked apple wood bacon. Everything is sandwiched between a hamburger bun and a Swiss cheese sauce. The honey butter chicken biscuit is another new breakfast product that is hotly received. It includes a crispy chicken fillet and maple honey butter, which are preserved in a buttermilk biscuit.

To wake you up, Wendy’s offers the new Frosty-ccino. The Frosty-ccino is a cold brewed coffee option with Wendy’s Frosty mix. Yes, there is ice cream in this pick-me-up. You can get the Frosty-ccino with either a vanilla or chocolate frosty mix. If you don’t feel like ice cream and coffee, you can still enjoy a normal cold drink or hot Wendy’s coffee.

These additions add a new note to Wendy’s new breakfast range. However, if you want a classic breakfast menu, there are various croissant sandwiches, biscuit sandwiches and simple honey butter cookies without chicken.

Wendy’s new breakfast menu also includes a Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, a sausage, an egg and a cheese biscuit, as well as a Bacon, an egg and a Swiss croissant. Most sandwich options are available as breakfast combinations, served with a drink and homestyle potatoes. As an accompaniment to your order, you can grab a few delicious snacks, such as a sausage biscuit and a sausage egg burrito, as well as the homestyle potatoes and a honey butter biscuit.

Cookies, croissants, and bacon are finally coming to Wendy’s, so get ready to try them on March 2nd.