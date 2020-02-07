Advertisement

Wendy Williams hit golf equipment in Tinseltown after receiving a star from the Hollywood Stroll of Fame last week.

“I went to the hip hop club. I went to the strip club. I taught my son and nephew how to rain it. It’s usually a father’s job, but he’s busy, ”Williams said of her one-day gift.

Actuality star Jason Lee also hosted a dinner for Williams in Catch LA with celebrity friends along with Teyana Taylor, Cynthia Bailey, Jason Derulo, Nick Cannon and Drake’s father Dennis Graham. “Drake, just so you can see that I could be your stepmother. Your father was very, very thirsty for the wen … It was cute, ”said Williams.

She ended her weekend party with the wheelchair accessible “Dance Mothers” star Abby Lee Miller at the West Hollywood Club Blow.