Wendy Williams “still tries to find out why” Blac Chyna was invited to the Oscars on February 9th! The hostess was vital to her buddy during her Oscar replay on Monday morning, admitting that she wasn’t the main fan of Chyna’s pink carpet look.

Wendy Williams requested the same query that many followers had online as part of the Oscars Pink carpet on Sunday evening. – “Why was Blac Chyna there? “The moderator under discussion, 55, could not alleviate her confusion regarding the mannequin ‘s shocking look in the summary of her Oscar ceremony on February 10.

“I’m still trying to figure out how Blac Chyna received an invitation to the Oscars?” Wendy admitted. “I really like Blac Chyna, but how was she there?” Except for the pink carpet of the Oscars, it actually opened early and appeared “actually good … apart from the tattoos”.

Chyna posed solo on the pink carpet in a black bathrobe Dona Matoshi, The amount of velvet contained dark blue shoulders and wrists decorated with fringes and jewels, as well as a sultry, excessive slit that exposed her thigh tattoos. Chyna wore her hair in a short flapper style with tight waves on her face.

The pink carpet from Oscars was ready in a few minutes Rob Kardashian‘S Ex confirms as much as the shock of many. Followers went to Twitter to share their confusion as to why the mannequin was there on that occasion. Chyna, who was not listed as a gift or nomination, was one of the first stars to receive the Dolby Theater Oscars in Hollywood.

“How the hell did Blac Chyna refine her method for the Oscars?” A fan tweeted on arrival. “Well, since Blac Chyna has been at the # Oscars, I guess I can do that too,” joked one of the others. “You just let someone in, didn’t you?” Tweeted a Twitter prankster.

A Twitter person even used a meme from Wendy to refine her reaction to Chyna’s surprising look.

“Okay, but how was Blac Chyna invited to the Oscars? Reduce the number of cameras **, ”wrote the fan. And there was additional feedback, similar to the latter, that continued to spread.