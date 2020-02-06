Advertisement

Wendy Williams says she has no sympathy for Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex has emotionally become used to royal life.

“Meghan, no one takes pity on you,” Williams said on Tuesday of her hit. “You knew what you signed up for, lady!”

Williams, 55, shared Markle’s emotional interview from ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” with Markle, 38, and said she had no idea what it would mean for her future if she became stern with Prince Harry ,

“When I first met Harry, my friends were so excited. My US friends were completely satisfied because I used to be completely satisfied, ”said Markle. “Whatever my British friends were, they were sure he was handsome, but they said I shouldn’t because” the British tabloids are destroying your life. “I just didn’t understand it.”

“Sure you probably did. You knew exactly what you were doing, ”said the Hollywood Stroll of Fame candidate after he exposed the clip. “And I welcome your conspiracy about the royal state. However, please do not try to get sympathy from us. You knew what you had done. “

Williams consulted with Markle’s unnamed British good friend as “some hateful friend” before suggesting that the previous actress completely invented the story.

“Or trying to get Meghan’s infatuation with sympathy so that we can show her sympathy if someone actually tells [it] about it.”

Williams went on to say that Markle shouldn’t be surprised that the paparazzi are obsessed with their relationship. They didn’t chase you when you were on “fits”, we didn’t even know who you were when you got a job here at Wendy and you had to be one of all our runway fashions. “