Wendy Williams jokes that Nicki Minaj gets pregnant after giving birth to her first child

Wendy Williams took a picture of Nicki Minaj on her February 5 gift when she congratulated ex-rapper Safaree Samuels for delivering his first child with spouse Erica Mena. Wendy’s latest excavation comes three months after Nicki was described in a devastating shout as her “demon”.

Wendy Williams pressed in an excavation Nicki Minaj on her Wednesday morning gift after congratulating Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena on the latest delivery from her child lady. “Nicki Minaj could be a place to try to strengthen her by getting pregnant while I’m communicating,” said current presenter, 55, regarding rapper Pink Print. Nicki and Safaree were together over a decade earlier than in 2014.

According to Wendy’s comment, the audience was shocked by the audience – a transparent indication of the host’s recent feud with Nicki in the past. As for Wendy’s answer? – “Nicki is married to a person named Kenneth Pettywhat makes Nicki Mrs. Petty, ”she explained, including:“ What? That’s all.”

In October Nicki married her young sweetheart Kenneth Petty again, who has a recognized legal background. While Wendy was protecting her relationship with her presence, she seemed to be guided by Petty’s somber ancestors, as she had been known several times in her presence to be a registered offender, among others. After staying calm during some attacks against Petty, Nicki turned to Wendy’s feedback last November in a lengthy turmoil.

Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena on the purple carpet of the MTV-VMAs in August 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

“It’s not about doing all your work,” Nicki says of Wendy, who is known for saying “I’m just doing my job” when protecting movie star headlines in her presence.

“There are people who report the information, and there are people who do it with the malicious intent of their heart, the wickedness. And I pray for you because I know that you are hurt and I know that you should be sick and humiliated, ”continued Nicki. Elsewhere in her chatter, the rapper took a few photos of Wendy’s divorce in April 2019 Kevin Hunter Sr.who secretly fathered a toddler with his lover.

However, we would like to warmly congratulate Safaree and Erica, who welcomed a healthy nanny with the Tremendous Bowl at the weekend. Safaree confirmed the information in a publication on Instagram on February 4th.

“The last 24 hours have been a trip to say the least !! I am now part of the # girldad membership. “” Perfection is right here (heart emoji) #safaree. “

This is Safaree’s first boy and Erica’s second. The couple said “I do” on October 7, 2019 at the lush Legacy Fortress in New Jersey.